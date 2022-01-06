It was last year’s breakout comedy and one of our favorite series of 2022. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ combined an explosive cast featuring the story of about three true crime podcast lovers willing to investigate and create one with a gruesome crime in the Arconia.

Far from solving the whole mystery, season 1 ended with a cliffhanger that needs to be solved. in a season 2 of which we are going to review everything we know.

The history

With the mystery surrounding Tim Kono unraveled, Season 1 ended quite openly, with Mabel (Selena Gomez) covered in blood and being detained along with her fellow fatigue, by the police after being found at the crime scene.

Thus, this season 2 the trio podcaster you will have to prove your innocence in which we must solve the mystery of who killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) and those loose ends that Mabel noticed minutes before. On the other hand, will the author of Little Joke in Oklahoma really bring out ‘Only Killers in the Building’?

What is clear is that the Arconia has a mystery for a while, And it’s something that Jack Hoffman, the showrunner of the series, would like to explore. That and keep expanding this little universe. Speaking to Deadline, the screenwriter commented:

“I think it’s going to be interesting in season 2 – not to be squeamish about it – but there is a bit of expansion in all of its stories. In New York, it doesn’t take much for an interesting story to make headlines. So there is an expansion around everything in their lives and in the podcast. I think there is something in there that can help us expand the series, perhaps beyond the building, in future seasons. “

The cast

At the moment not much is known about the cast of season 2, beyond the main trio formed by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. We know, yes, that Cara delevingne will be incorporated into these new episodes as a insider of the art world.

On the other hand, it is quite certain that we will see again Aaron Dominguez like Oscar, Mabel’s friend, already Da’Vine Joy Randolph like Detective Williams. In addition, Hoffman has confirmed that we will see again Tina fey and that we do not rule out even the presence of Teddy (Nathan lane) and Theo Dimas (James caverly) such and such or even that of the very new victim (Jane Houdyshell).

The filming

Here’s some good news, as filming for season 2 began last December 2021 in New York.

At the moment, a date for the new episodes has not been confirmed. It is expected, yes, that we can see it in the second half of 2022, with a premiere similar to that of season 1. In Spain, if they repeat the same scheme, we will see it simultaneously on Disney +.

The trailer and images

There is still no trailer or images of this season 2 of ‘Only murders in the building’.