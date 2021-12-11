Release date, new details and first images of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok expansion leaked

For the first time in the franchise and in the RPG trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will enjoy a second year of expansions, making Valhalla the game with the most post-launch content in the series. Unlike Origins or Odyssey, Valhalla does not end with the history of Eivor at the end of the campaign mode, since for the moment we can continue enjoying new adventures in Ireland and Paris. But as several leaks pointed out a few weeks ago, a new DLC and a new expansion will be coming to the game soon.

Meanwhile he new DLC It is rumored that it could be a crossover with Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it seems that the new expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok, has now seen its release date, new details and first images leaked. This leak has been shared by hashiqigou via Reddit, who has commented that everything that has been leaked from this new and massive expansion has been leaked by various stores in China.

Eivor aging over time in upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansions? This is how a Ubisoft artist shows it

The images of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, reveal to us that the new story will take us through a mythological place, by the hand of Eivor. Although, in addition to this new story for a new map, we will also have new weapons, armor, mounts and much more. But this is not all, as the alleged release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok, which would hit the market on March 10, 2022.