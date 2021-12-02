In previous months there were many doubts about whether it would be an AR or VR device. There is even the theory that they are finally two different devices in the format of helmets first and glasses later. Be that as it may, what aims to get there sooner are some helmets or glasses that could be from mixed reality, that is, allowing augmented and virtual reality functions.

In the latest Gurman newsletter, released late last week, it was said that Apple will not present and launch the cases at the same timeRather, it is likely that it will offer a small advance first, and then put them on the market months later. An action that would not be unprecedented and that has a lot of foundation, given that being a new line of products, the company must first offer a working environment for developers to adapt their tools to this new device.

It happened in its day with the original iPhone, presented in January 2007 without being on the market until June of that same year. It also happened with the Apple Watch, when they were introduced for the first time in September 2014 and put on sale in April 2015. Although there have been other cases of fiasco such as that of the canceled AirPower, presented in 2017 and having a fateful end in March 2019 without having been launched, although in the end there are many things between the rest of the products and this one.