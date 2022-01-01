DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), through the Institute of Philological Research (IIFL), relaunched the site “José Juan Tablada. Life, Letter and Image “, in which he compiles most of his written and visual work, divided into Poetry, Chronicle, Prosa varia and Iconography; a year-by-year Chronology of his life (1871-1945).

The site has been hosted on the IIFL page for more than 20 years and represents the joint effort of university researchers, led by Rodolfo Mata Sandoval, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Mexican writer and restore “the dimension of Tablada’s poetry, as a work, which is an image”.

The member of the Center for Literary Studies of the IIFL indicated that it is a public space of the UNAM, made by specialists in favor of the dissemination of Mexican culture in the world, in addition to being a research tool for those interested in the work of who is considered “introducer of Japanese haiku, (short poem of 17 syllables), in Spanish literature”.

“We are living a Tablada era for Mexican poetry, because he is linked to the word and the image, so we are in a time in which the second is very present”, He expressed Rodolfo Mata.

He was a great innovator, he introduced haiku to Mexico and the entire Spanish language, the first to create a book dedicated to that genre in the language, a great critic of plastic arts, he wrote the first chronicles about Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and over other Mexican painters who triumphed.

Tablada on the net

The hectic career of José Juan Tablada with his discovery of Japan, his passage through South America and his long stay in New York, is reported on the website, as well as the validity of his work based on the quality of his poetry; the swift brilliance of his chronicle and his skills as a critic of visual arts are an invitation to explore them.

“We decided to do a fit update. We had two very well observed objectives: to rescue the information from two previously published CDs (which are mostly from chronicles), because PCs no longer have CD-ROM drives, and they became obsolete; the second reason was to add as much poetry as possible”Explained Mata Sandoval.

In addition, the university researcher continued, the general chronology was placed in a more attractive place that integrates text, image, sound and music with references.

All this is possible, because we count on the fact that the life archive of José Juan Tablada was bequeathed to the Center for Literary Studies of the IIFL.

The website has practically all his poetic work gathered for the first time in more than thousand chronicles and 500 images, among which are watercolors (which were lost for many years); there is the possibility of being explored through word search engines.

Tablada has many facets: he was a collector of whatever object was crossed; in its graphic archive there are also collections of insects, with drawings and poems dedicated to them, such as the caterpillar: “Looks like a Chinese dragon / draped with silk wardrobe”. He is our visual poet, lonely as a mushroom who, by the way, also has a book on Mycology, said Mata Sandoval, who was initially trained as an Industrial and Systems Engineer, and who ultimately chose and combined with and with lyrics.

What was not known about Tablada were his abilities as an amateur painter, the relationship between painting and literature was very strong in him; the chronicle was not known, it was approached in a dispersed way, so it has been gaining a more important space in Mexican literature because of that plurality, Mata added.

The site “José Juan Tablada. Life, Letter and Image ”can be consulted at: www.tablada.unam.mx.

DZ