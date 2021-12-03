It must be recognized that in these three years President López Obrador continues to be a popular president with great acceptance among Mexicans. It is not necessarily related to good government results, but there are underlying issues.

The arrival of AMLO to the presidency is due to many factors, such as the mismanagement of the Peña Nieto government, which generated disenchantment among the population.

It is true, Mexico’s problems did not begin with the current government, but with the pandemic, far from being resolved, poverty and insecurity have increased. We are still not a country with a rule of law.

The campaign slogan of President López Obrador, and during his government, has been “the poor first” and, as I have commented on other occasions, he is absolutely right. However, despite the correct diagnosis, it is important to know how to reduce poverty so that it is not just a campaign slogan. The generation of wealth should not be demonized, but rather how to create it.

It is true, the world is changing and it is necessary to rethink capitalism so that people can have a greater social well-being. We have examples of capitalism in Europe, which without attacking and demonizing private initiative, has achieved important levels of well-being because the State knows how to do its job to correct market failures.

The government of President López Obrador can learn that when it has managed to dialogue with the private sector, it can join forces. Among the important agreements that the private sector, workers and the government have reached in these three years, are the reform in terms of subcontracting, the increase in the minimum wage and the reform of the pension system.

All these reforms are aimed at improving the quality of life of millions of workers.

The entire private initiative should not be demonized for the excesses and bad behavior that some isolated cases may have had. The private initiative will always be in favor of having a country with the rule of law, that corruption is punished and it will be the first to be interested in improving the well-being of the population, that is why they have been committed during the pandemic to try to maintain formal jobs. According to IMSS data, 95% of formal workers during the pandemic kept their jobs.

In addition, the private sector has supported with social actions during the pandemic and has continued to pay taxes. For this reason, the collection has been maintained so that the government can maintain its social programs.