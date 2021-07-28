After not reaching the qualified majority, that is to say at least 24 votes in favor, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will not have an extraordinary period this Thursday, July 29, as expected, to defy the deputies Saúl Huerta and Mauricio Toledo, ratify two officials and extend the reform on outsourcing.

In a face-to-face session, legislators from the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union rejected with 20 votes in favor, 12 against and 3 abstentions that the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies had an extraordinary period to discuss various issues. For it to happen, it was necessary for two-thirds of the 35 attendees to approve the period.

By not passing, the deputies and senators decided to return the opinion on the call for an extraordinary period to the first committee, where it will be discussed and voted on.

The proposal was that in the legislative precinct of San Lázaro, the deputies would discuss and vote the ratification of the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O; the removal from the jurisdiction of Saúl Huerta, accused of sexual abuse; that of Mauricio Toledo, accused of illicit enrichment, and that of the Morelos prosecutor, Uriel Carmona.

They would also vote to postpone the entry into force of the new guidelines on subcontracting for a month, which specifies that this is allowed only for specialized services, and the regulatory law to revoke the mandate.

Read: AMLO supports a one-month extension to regularize outsourcing workers

Meanwhile, in the Senate it was proposed that there should be an extraordinary period to discuss the ratification of the head of the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) Roberto Salcedo Aquino, the extension of the reform in the matter of outsourcing and the regulatory law to the revocation of the mandate.

Those who were against were the legislators of the PAN and PRD, arguing that the legislative process was not complied with, since there is no opinion to add to the extraordinary period the regulatory law to the revocation of mandate or the ratification of Salcedo Aquino, who barely will appear this Wednesday.

In addition, they were not in favor of postponing the entry into force of the subcontracting reform for a month, as the Blue and White has asked for the postponement to be six months.

Therefore, they asked that these issues be left for another period and only the violation of deputies Huerta and Toledo be discussed.

