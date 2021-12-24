It’s already Christmas Eve and, like every Christmas, tonight will come Santa Claus to bring us gifts aboard her reindeer sleigh. Among them is Rudolf, famous for his red nose. But we must not forget that it is a magical animal. It is not normal for some reindeer to have red noses and others not. On the other hand, the reindeer eyes It is another song, because they do change color.

But not like Rudolf’s nose. They all have yellowish eyes in summer and blue in winter. Now get out of your mind a reindeer in the purest style of the white walkers of Game of Thrones. It’s not about that; Well, actually, it is hardly visible with the naked eye. It is rather something internal that helps them survive the eternal days in summer and the endless nights in winter.

It was discovered in 2013 by the neuroscientist at University College London Glen jeffery, after some Norwegian colleagues insisted on sending him a bag full of reindeer eyes. It was not a pleasant gift, but at least it made her discover something exciting, which has ended up being the focus of her research for many years.

The curious color change of reindeer eyes

Some Norwegian scientists friends of Jeffery were very curious to know how Arctic reindeer can adapt to living in the open with days of three months in summer and nights of the same duration in winter.

They suspected it might have to do with his eyes, and since this neuroscientist is an expert in animal vision, they thought he was the right person to investigate it. He thought that the key must be in the brain, but they insisted and finally ended up sending him a bag full of reindeer eyes to his laboratory at the London University.

Arctic reindeer live with days of three months in summer and nights of the same length in winter

The animals had been euthanized by Sami shepherds, an indigenous people of Lapland, whose shepherds raise reindeer from which almost everything is used. Of course its meat. But also antlers and bones, with which they make tools and toys, tendons, which are used to make thread, and skin, with which they make bags and clothes. In the eyes of reindeer they do not take advantage of them, so they donated a good amount of them to science, separated according to whether the animals had died in summer or winter.

At first, with the naked eye, Jeffery saw nothing. However, when he dissected them, he was surprised to see that there was something that did differentiate them. The summer ones were yellow and the winter ones blue. Thus, as explained in National Geographic, discovered that reindeer eyes were worth studying and began an investigation with Karl-Arne Stokkan, from the University of Tromsø, which lasted for 13 years.

The key is inside

If we do not see the color change of the reindeer eyes with the naked eye, it is because the part in which this change occurs is the tapetum lucidum, which is situated behind the retina.

It is a mirrored layer that reflects light beams. Thus, the light available to the photoreceptors and improves vision in dark conditions.

The change occurs in a structure behind the retina

Arguably, it gives photons a second chance that otherwise would have escaped unprocessed.

In most mammals the tapetum is Goldenlike the one with reindeer eyes in summer. Therefore, the change occurs in the face of winter. But why?

That’s what these scientists needed to answer; who, after many dissections, came to a conclusion. This is based on the fact that, in a dark place, the iris muscles contract so that the pupils dilate and more light reaches the eyes. This usually happens for a short time. But for reindeer it is a full three months, during which this constant contraction causes the vessels that drain fluid from the eyes to become blocked, generating an increase in blood pressure. eye pressure.

And this is what causes the changes in the tapetum, which has among its components a large amount of collagen fibers. When the pressure increases, the liquid that also cannot be drained leaks through these fibers, causing them to become more packed and reflect the light in a different way. Typically, with the usual fiber spacing, mostly yellow light is reflected. However, when squeezed, it is the blue color that is most reflected.

So now we know that in winter, when they have the most work, the eyes of Santa’s reindeer are blue. But let’s not forget that Christmas in the southern hemisphere it is in summer. There, if there is time to lower the dilation of the pupils and for the collagen fibers of the tapetum to return to their being, your eyes will be yellow. But, at the end of the day, it does not matter, because if we come across one of Santa’s reindeer, at first glance we will not see differences in the color of his eyes. Also, wherever we are, the really surprising thing would have been to cross paths with Santa Claus. Who knows? Maybe tonight. Merry Christmas.