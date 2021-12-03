Regulatory fears hold back Ethereum's $ 5,000 target

This week, the price of Ether (ETH) was at 2% of its all-time high, and on December 2, the altcoin reached its highest price in terms of Bitcoin (BTC) since May 2018. Ether, hitting 0.0835 on its BTC pair, represents a 229% gain for 2021, but Ether bulls could come out empty-handed from the expiration of $ 680 million options this Friday.

ETH / BTC price on FTX. Source: TradingView

Look at the upstream channel formation that started in mid-October, which likely reflects the total value locked in smart contracts of $ 177 billion. What’s more, the Ether balance of the Beacon Chain peaked at 8.45 million, which represents an increase of 4.5% in November.

Last week, four Ethereum blockchain-based metaverse projects generated more than $ 100 million in virtual lands from non-fungible token (NFT) sales., according to a Cointelegraph note.

However, investors in Ether might be concerned about the meeting of the United States Lower House scheduled for December 8, where the committee will focus on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance”. Stablecoin issuers and exchange CEOs have been invited, so there is some potential tension coming from the threat of new regulation.

Regardless of the rationale behind the current 6% drop in ETH price, the bulls missed an opportunity to secure an $ 80 million profit on the December 3 weekly option expiration.

Added open interest in Ether options for December 3. Source: Coinglass.com

A broader view using the call and put ratio shows a 19% advantage for bears, as Put instruments of USD 375 million have a higher open interest compared to call options of USD 305 million. The indicator at 0.81 is misleading because the 49% bull run since September caused most of the bearish bets to lose their value.

For instance, If the price of Ether sustains above $ 4,400 at 8:00 am UTC on December 3, only $ 68 million of those put options will be available. Therefore, there is no value in the right to sell Ether at $ 4,400 if it is trading above that price.

Bulls Unfazed After Today’s 4% Price Drop

Below are the three most likely scenarios based on current price action. The number of option contracts available on December 3 for bullish (call) and bearish (put) instruments varies depending on the expiration price of ETH. The imbalance that favors each side constitutes the theoretical benefit:

Between $ 4,300 and $ 4,500: 11,300 call options vs. 15,400 put options. The net result is balanced.

11,300 call options vs. 15,400 put options. The net result is balanced. Between $ 4,500 and $ 4,700: 21,700 call options vs. 7,300 put options. The net result is USD 65 million in favor of purchase instruments (bullish).

21,700 call options vs. 7,300 put options. The net result is USD 65 million in favor of purchase instruments (bullish). Over 4,700: 26,000 call options vs. 5,000 put options. The net result is USD 100 million in favor of purchase instruments (bullish).

This gross estimate considers call options that are used in bullish bets and put options exclusively in neutral to bearish operations. Still, this oversimplification ignores more complex investment strategies.

For example, a trader could have sold a call option, effectively gaining negative exposure to Ether above a specific price. But, unfortunately, there is no easy way to estimate this effect.

Bulls need $ 4,700 to secure a decent profit

Ether bulls need a 4.7% move from $ 4,500 to $ 4,700 to make a $ 100 million profit. On the other hand, bears simply need to keep the Ether price below $ 4,500 to avoid losses.

As the ETH / BTC pair chart indicates, there is some decoupling gaining ground, which could favor Ether holders. Despite incentives to push the price of Ether above $ 4,700 ahead of Friday’s expiration, this favorable outcome for the bulls seems a bit far off.

Could the bears save the expiration of this week’s options and avoid a loss of $ 100 million? Possibly.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

