Regulators now want to tax stablecoins, but what should they start with?

The word “stablecoin” may sound nice – isn’t it nice to have something stable in a volatile cryptoverse? – but to critics, they are nothing short of a time bomb. Whether that’s true or not the momentum to regulate stablecoins is gaining momentum. The United States and the European Union are moving closer to formalizing their strategy manuals, and given the history of financial regulation emanating from Washington and Brussels, as well as the Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines on cryptocurrencies in recent years, it is safe to say the rest of the world will follow suit.

Having said that, regulating stablecoins is not an easy task as these coins come in all shapes and sizes, making a one-size-fits-all solution a hassle. The top three stablecoins by market capitalization, Tether (USDT), USDCoin (USDC), and Binance USD (BUSD), are all pegged to the US dollar. According to their respective developers, they are backed by reserves of greenbacks and various other financial instruments to maintain their value of USD 1 at all times.

Tether has already found itself under legal scrutiny over the viability and sources of its reserve, prompting the other two projects to disclose their respective supporting assets. The USDC’s disclosure, for its part, shed light on a substantial amount of “commercial paper” – not necessarily high-quality or very liquid – in its respective reserve. For many, the disclosure led to the conclusion that the company acts like a bank, not a payments company.

Other darker stablecoins use a host of alternative approaches. They can be linked to commodities, such as gold or oil, as is the case with the controversial Petro de Venezuela. The more exotic options include carbon credits pegged currencies, such as UPCO2, crypto-asset-backed currencies, such as Dai, and, perhaps the rarest of all, stablecoins such as Terra (UST) that have no collateral at all and instead, They rely on algorithms to keep their prices stable.

Of course, Some might say that regulation will only slow down innovation, so governments should stay out of the crypto lane., but this argument lacks historical context. Long before, in the era of wild banking, private currencies issued by rogue banks often left people shopping with worthless paper, which is why the dollar was enshrined as the only national currency of the United States. The same logic applies to the money market fund crisis of 2008, when federal authorities established new rules to protect Regular Joe from large investors who raised large sums from them.

Time and again, we, as a society, determine that consumers need protection against scams or simply poor judgment on the part of those who guard, transfer value, or provide similar services. We implement rules and regulations to govern who can issue and redeem what we consider money, we write the playbook for those who handle money in amounts that can generate shock waves in the economy if mishandled. Why shouldn’t we do the same for stablecoins, a market with a total capitalization of over $ 133 billion? It just doesn’t make sense to keep the Damocles sword of a cryptocurrency banking trend hanging over the heads of investors and traders. So where do we start?

The one-by-one approach

The best way to start regulating stablecoins is to establish rules and protocols that ensure they live up to their claims. Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, said in a recent interview that stablecoins should be backed by 1: 1 fiat, adding that the projects behind the issuance of stablecoins should:

“[…] be controlled, supervised, regulated so that consumers and users of these devices can really be guaranteed against possible misrepresentation “.

The EU has a long history of electronic money institutions (EMI), which can issue and redeem digital euros, and those institutions back their digital euros with real euros held in a bank or, in some cases, the central bank. This could serve as an example for regulators in other jurisdictions, who seem to be heading in the same direction.

Here, we could parallel the capital requirements for banks or payment companies, such as EMIs, to ensure that stablecoin users can exchange their currencies for fiat money at any time through the company that holds them. coined. As reference, one of the key ways that banks make money is by lending money deposited by others. The process needs regulation simply to make sure the bank has enough to pay customers who want to withdraw their money, but not necessarily a 1: 1 ratio for each active deposit.

For a stablecoin issuer, selling your coins for fiat money may be technically similar to receiving a deposit, but the question is what do you do with the money next? If you lend, you are participating in banking activities. If you process a transaction, then you are handling payment activities. If you put the money in high-yielding assets, you are technically passing orders to a brokerage or working as a stockbroker. Again, for context, we, as a society, hand over the governance of these activities to regulators.

Appropriately, with stablecoins, regulators must first set transparency standards for issuers, who must identify the financial activities in which they engage, in the same way that banks and payment companies do. Money market funds could be a good point of reference here. It is reasonable to expect all stablecoin issuers to report on their holdings, including, where applicable, the entities that issued specific securities and the amounts thereof.. Without this, there is simply no way for stablecoin users to be sure that their assets are of true value.

For more exotic asset-linked stablecoins, the fundamental rule should be the same: they must be able to demonstrate that the assets they claim to be behind the coin are there. But that’s where we jump straight into a deep rabbit hole. A commodity-backed stablecoin, for example, is by right a commodity-based investment contract, and should be regulated as such, not as “money” in any sense. And algorithmic stablecoins have even more difficulty adapting to the regulated world.

Outer edge

Algorithmic stablecoins are not as massive as those collateralized with fiat money. TerraUSD, pegged to the US dollar, but technically without underlying collateral, is the fifth largest stablecoin, and ETH-backed DAI is the fourth largest stablecoin., according to CoinMarketCap. Tether accounts for about half of the total market capitalization of stablecoins.

From a regulatory standpoint, cryptocurrency-backed and algorithmic stablecoins are currently not as closely intertwined with the traditional financial system as those with conventional financial instruments in reserve. Such currencies are generally fully connected to the larger crypto ecosystem or its networks. Having said that, Given the size and activities of these organizations, which carry out the transfer of value, in essence not always in line with jurisdictional laws, they are as worthy of the regulators’ sights as other stablecoins.

As an open and immutable ledger, blockchain is open to audit and therefore most of the time smart contracts power such projects. Assuming identity can be attached to wallets, transparency is not necessarily an issue. However, what is a problem, at least potentially, is to ignite the imagination of entities used to dealing with traditional finance and, at the same time, to encourage cryptocurrency projects to find solutions to comply with the regulations that govern our society. .

In theory, Regulators could go all the way to establish a standard for incorporating automated reporting and audits into the code that powers the coins. In practice, doing something like this raises the question of a broader regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies as such. Several regulators are also working on this playbook, but there is still a way to go before it is completed.

Given the apparent focus on fiduciary giants like Tether, the first order of business will be to rank them according to activities (payment, banking, investment) and apply the necessary licensing requirements accordingly. Most likely, algorithmic stablecoins will be put into regulatory limbo until the powers that be determine whether they are commodities or not, or even banned altogether, forcing them to choose between adapting to regulations or being marginalized.

Regardless of the way things go, it’s clear that stablecoins will get a rude awakening from regulators around the world, and with good reason. With their market capitalization on the rise, stablecoins are now one of the key pillars for the crypto ecosystem as such. By adopting regulation, the crypto community will simply ensure that this colossus does not have feet of clay.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Bob reid is the CEO and co-founder of Everest, a fintech company leveraging blockchain technologies for a more secure and inclusive multi-currency account, digital / biometric identity, payment platform, and e-money platform. As a licensed and registered financial institution, Everest offers end-to-end financial solutions, facilitating eKYC / AML, digital identity, and regulatory compliance associated with the movement of money. He was an advisor to Kai Labs, General Manager of Licensing at Bittorrent and Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Neulion and DivX.

Keep reading: