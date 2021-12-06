On the care of mental health and the prevention of diseases such as dementia, habits, especially diet, can have great influence. Thus, a recent study indicates that regular coffee consumption may help prevent or delay Alzheimer’s disease.

Higher coffee consumption and slower cognitive decline

Recently published research evaluated the association between coffee intake and cognitive impairmentas well as the accumulation of brain beta-amyloid closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

During 126 months, self-reported questionnaires collected data on coffee consumption in 227 cognitively normal older adults, and cognitive function was evaluated by means of a series of examinations and neuropsychological tests.

The results indicate that regular coffee consumption is associated with slower cognitive decline, in executive function, in attention and in a preclinical cognitive compound that has been shown to be useful for measuring the first signs of cognitive deterioration and dementia.

Likewise, higher coffee consumption is associated with a slower beta-amyloid accumulation, which is key in the prevention or delay of Alzheimer’s disease.

A) Yes, regular coffee consumption can be protective against Alzheimer’s disease. However, the exact cause of this benefit is unknown and while caffeine could be a factor, other components of coffee such as phenolic compounds could also play a role.

Therefore, a moderate consumption of coffee could be recommended, although it is always It is important to prevent excesses, since caffeine in high proportions can have many side effects unwanted. Future studies are needed to determine if decaffeinated coffee could have the same benefit on mental health and cognitive function.

Image | Jumpstory