MSD Animal Health presents the third webinar of PPA Talks (talks on African Swine Fever), a series of specialized forums for veterinarians, producers and specialists, which provides information on the ravages that African Swine Fever (APF) has left in its wake worldwide, as well as success stories thanks to biosecurity.

The virtual meeting will take place on November 17 at 4:00 p.m., and will be moderated by Fernando Chucid, Director of Relationship with Key Accounts, Americas, MSD Animal Health.

Innovative start-ups (emerging companies) will also participate, who will talk about the digital revolution and its impact on both animal production systems and the way in which farms and protocols are managed, with the aim of providing technological solutions for the sector.

After this talk, you will have the opportunity to listen to the presentation of the doctor Dennis DiPietre, from Knowledge Ventures, on the implications of ASF in the world pig market and its consequences on the prices of meat and other foods.

Those interested in learning more about PPA, innovation, technology and the economic impact of this condition can participate in the forum for free through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3407849/D91EE86E9EE66682FF5A43C0DD453BEE.

