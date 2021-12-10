December 31, 2019 was a day that will never be forgotten. On that date, the first cases of an unknown disease were revealed. They occurred in the city of Wuhan in China and were initially said to be atypical pneumonia. After several months later, it became known that it was a new type of coronavirus. We are precisely about to turn two years into a crisis that seems to have no end. Precisely at this time there is a re-outbreak of Covid-19 in much of the world.

Despite the time that has elapsed, there are still many questions that have not received an answer. The most important is about the origin of the infection. The latest research suggests that a seafood market worker was patient zero. It is indicated that he became ill since December 11, 2019, three months before the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified the situation as a pandemic. At that time there were 118 thousand cases in 114 countries.

Instead, they now total just over 267 million cases and 5.27 million deaths. And although relative control has been achieved in brief periods, the drawback is the latent risk of a Covid-19 outbreak that has occurred on multiple occasions.

The vaccine has not been the solution against the pandemic

One of the great advances achieved has been the vaccine against this new disease. To date there are around two tens available and all have passed the stages of clinical trials. Therefore, they all work correctly to reduce the risk of a serious stage that can lead to death.

Although it was thought that immunization would be the solution and offered a lot of optimism, not everything has been so simple. The next obstacle has been distribution because while the most powerful nations have enough doses, the poorest countries have barely reached minimum inputs.

On the other hand, the appearance of variants has represented another problem. Some like the Delta have already spread throughout the world and in some nations they are already the majority. While the Omicron is the most recent and its full power is not yet known.

To understand the seriousness of what is happening now, the WHO states that the moving average for the last seven days of new daily cases globally is 579,087. The figure coincides with some of the worst days recorded in 2020.

Despite the high vaccination rate, the situation is especially difficult in Europe. It is the region that represents approximately two-thirds of the new world cases registered in the last week. While in Africa there is also an upward trend but because it is the continent with the least doses received.

For now we share the following graph made with information from Statista that shows the current outbreak of Covid-19 that is being experienced. Practically all over the world there is an increase in the number of daily cases and that is quite worrying.