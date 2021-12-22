EFE.- The coach of Monterrey, from the Mexican women’s soccer league, Eva Mirror, asserted this Monday that she and her players they broke barriers by taking the 2021 Apertura championship.

“I found a group that wanted to break barriers and today we broke a barrier in this league, this is a great prize”. explained after becoming the first woman to lead her team to a title in Mexican soccer.

Espejo commented that his team won the final in Penalties to the Tigres, a fact that he described as a dream.

Monica Flores de Monterrey women fights for the ball with María Sánchez de Tigres UANL women during the second final match between Tigres UANL and Monterrey. December 20, 2021 Photo: © Azael Rodríguez / Getty Images

Alejandria Godines goalkeeper of Rayadas de Monterrey rejects the ball during the penalty shoot-out against Tigres women. December 20, 2021. Photo: © Miguel Sierra / EFE

“I like to think that dreams are worked and achieved and with daily action you get closer to it and today this dream is reality ”, he explained.

In game one of the final, made the Last Friday at the Monterrey stadium, Rayadas and Tigres tied 2-2.

Aurora Santiago goalkeeper of Women’s Tigres disputes the ball with Monica Monsivais of Rayadas de Monterrey during the final of the Mx Women’s League Opening Tournament. December 20, 2021. Photo: © Miguel Sierra / EFE

Lizbeth Ovalle from Women’s Tigres disputes the ball with Alejandra Calderon from Rayadas de Monterrey in the final of the Mx Women’s League Opening Tournament. December 20, 2021. Photo: © Miguel Sierra / EFE

In this second game they equaled 0-0 in regular time. On penalties, Monterrey goalkeeper Alejandría Godínez saved two that were decisive for taking the title, so the technique rated her as the best in the league.

Bianca Sierra de Tigres women’s disputes the ball with Lisette Rodriguez of Rayadas de Monterrey during the final of the Mx Women’s League Opening Tournament at the University stadium of the city of Monterrey. December 20, 2021. Photo: © Miguel Sierra / EFE

Part of the Grita México A21 Liga MX Femenil Tournament at the University Stadium. December 20, 2021 Photo: © Hector Vivas / Getty Images

“I have the best goalkeeper in Mexico, and I’m not saying it because I now direct her, but because she has shown it throughout her career.”

Eva Espejo said that she wanted to resolve the match in regular time.

“They were two very close games. I did not want to get to penalties, I wanted to win in regular time, but I am satisfied because we knew how to suffer and work to win ”.

Rebeca Bernal from Monterrey and Diana Evangelista from Monterrey celebrate after winning the last second leg between Tigres UANL. December 20, 2021 Photo: © Hector Vivas / Getty Images

Monterrey players celebrate with the trophy December 20, 2021 Photo: © Hector Vivas / Getty Images

The coach who led her first final with him Pachuca at the Apertura 2017, which he lost to Guadalajara, confessed that since who came to Monterrey for this tournament had confidence in lifting the championship.

“He owed me this challenge and today my players have given it to me, all my thanks to them, because I didn’t think about it when I had the opportunity to coach one of the two best clubs in the league, I knew that I could with this project and here are the results ”.

For the Rayadas it is the second title in its history and leaves its record of finals in two wins, both against the felines, and three losses, all three against Tigres.

Tigres UANL and Monterrey as part of the Grita México A21 Liga MX Femenil Tournament at the University Stadium on December 20, 2021 Photo: © Hector Vivas / Getty Images

