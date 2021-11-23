Reggie moderated an Xbox anniversary event

Although Reggie Fils-Aimé is someone we associate with Nintendo, since his departure from the America division, the executive has been related to various projects that have distanced him from this association. Now, during the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Reggie was in charge of moderating an event starring some of the most important executives of this company.

The Xbox event featured the participation of Robbie Bach, Peter Moore, Bonnie Ross and Ed Fries, who were in charge of discussing the past, present and future of this company. Along with all the anecdotes and opinions that were shared, one of the most interesting was that of Reggie, who pointed out that the industry is “better” thanks to the launch of Xbox. This was what he commented:

“When Xbox was launched, I was not in the industry, I was a consumer; I was that prototypical consumer who already had a PS2 at home, had an N64, was thinking about a GameCube, but I didn’t really buy a GameCube until I was already part of Nintendo (…) but my son, an avid gamer, was The one who said we had to see this Xbox thing (…) and the driver was Halo, and that experience is what made the original Xbox come into my house with that great old controller. That is my Xbox memory from the beginning. The moment in time of the launch, the moment in time now, 20 years later, the industry is better thanks to the launch of Xbox, I passionately believe it. And the fact that there are all these companies doing all this wonderful content, the ecosystem is so robust that Xbox is a big part of it. “

This proves once again that Reggie is a person capable of speaking well about any member of the industry. Hopefully the relationship between this executive and Xbox does not end here. In related topics, Forza Horizon 5 had the best launch in the history of Xbox Game Studios. Similarly, this is how Nintendo reacted to the recent Activision Blizzard scandals.

It is very nice to see that a personality whom we have associated with Nintendo for years, not only talks about other companies, but is part of a conversation dedicated to celebrating their former competitors, showing that this industry is better when the relationship is healthy.

Via: Microsoft Alumni Network