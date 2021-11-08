FILE PHOTO: The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo on a building on the company’s Westchester campus, Tarrytown, New York, United States, September 17, 2020. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday that a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in the two- to eight-month period following administration of the drug in an advanced phase trial.

The results showed that the antibody therapy, REGEN-COV, has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity against COVID-19 infection, said Myron Cohen, who leads monoclonal antibody efforts for the sponsored COVID Prevention Network. by the United States National Institutes of Health.

This immunity is especially important for people who are immunosuppressed and those who do not respond to vaccines, according to the company.

The therapy had previously shown a risk reduction of 81.4% during the first month after administration.

During the 8-month evaluation period, there were no COVID-19 hospitalizations in the REGEN-COV group, while 6 such incidents were recorded in the placebo group, Regeneron said.

The US health regulator in July extended the authorization of REGEN-COV to allow its use as a preventive treatment in people exposed to infected individuals and in those at high risk of such exposure in settings such as nursing homes or prisons.

It was authorized in the United States last November to treat people with mild to moderate COVID-19.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Shinjini Ganguli; translation by Flora Gómez)