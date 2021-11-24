On Tuesday morning, Regal, a movie operator of more than 500 locations and 7,000 screens in 42 states plus DC, announced that it would partner with the digital payment network Flexa to allow its customers to pay with cryptocurrency for movie tickets, food and drinks. Regal will accept a wide variety of currencies and tokens, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Doge (DOGE), USD Coin (USDC), DAI (DAI), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Chainlink ( LINK), Cosmos (ATOM), Basic Attention Token (BAT) and more.

Flexa is known for its ability to guarantee payments for real world applications. At peak times on blockchains like BTC or ETH, verification of transactions can take hours or days. By leveraging the market value of its underlying Amp ERC-20 token as collateral, Flexa says it can ensure that the transactions it handles always get through. Meanwhile, Amp token holders get a reward for putting their capital at risk.

Ken Thewes, Regal’s chief marketing officer, had this to say regarding development:

This exciting partnership allows us to easily and seamlessly accept digital currencies in […] our theatrical footprint in a simple and completely contactless way, giving our guests the flexibility and security they deserve as we embark on a new era.

Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa, added:

We are excited to partner with Regal as we work to enable universal digital currency payment options for movies and more, and help bring the future of payments to the cinema.

Regal isn’t the only movie theater chain in the country embracing cryptocurrencies. Earlier this month, AMC began accepting BTC for the purchase of movie tickets online. AMC’s CEO also received overwhelmingly positive comments asking if customers wanted the company to accept Shiba Inu as payment in a Twitter poll.

Flexa is proud to share that @RegalMovies now accepts $ BTC, $ DOGE, $ LTC, $ LINK and more for tickets, popcorn, and snacks at the box office!

