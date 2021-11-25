In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Take advantage of an extra 20% discount on Amazon Refurbished Products during Black Friday.

We can’t call it a big secret, but maybe one of the lesser-known ways to save money on Amazon. We talk about Amazon Warehouse, the section of refurbished products that you can buy for much lower prices than the originals.

Refurbished are products that other users have bought and returned, therefore they are products that have been previously opened but are still like new. And if this is not the case, Amazon tells you beforehand that they may have flaws.

For a limited time and during Black Friday, Amazon offers an extra 20% discount on all refurbished products.

The reconditioned ones from Amazon, especially in technology products, are much more interesting because they have hardly been used and you have a significant discount because the box is open.

There are products that Amazon rates “Like New” that are literally new products, but the packaging has suffered some damage during its trip. These are the statuses of the products that Amazon sells.

Used – Like new : an article in perfect conditions of use, but whose packaging may have suffered some damage

: an article in perfect conditions of use, but whose packaging may have suffered some damage Used – Very good : an item in very good condition, which has been used very little and works perfectly. Could have minimal physical damage

: an item in very good condition, which has been used very little and works perfectly. Could have minimal physical damage Used – Good : an item in good condition that shows some deterioration due to moderate use, but works perfectly

: an item in good condition that shows some deterioration due to moderate use, but works perfectly Used – Acceptable: The item may show clear signs of being used, but it works. The item may arrive with damaged packaging or may have been repackaged

The best thing is that Amazon Spain offers a one-year warranty that guarantees replacement or refund for Renewed products, that is, of those previously tested by other users.

Remember that refurbished products are limited. Normally, there are usually few units returned, in most only one, so these products can disappear because someone has been faster.

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 on Amazon Refurbished

One of the new Xiaomi mobiles that is being a success is the Redmi 10 that we have been able to test recently.

This mobile with a 6.5-inch screen at 90 Hz, Mediatek Helio G88 processor, 50 megapixel camera and 5,000mAh battery will only cost you 141.11 euros.

realme GT Master Edition

realme GT Master Edition on Amazon Refurbished

realme GT Master EditionHere is our analysis, it is a mobile with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 778G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 64-megapixel camera and a 4,300 mAh battery.

A powerful mobile, with good autonomy and an excellent screen that will only cost you 210.40 euros during Refurbished Black Friday.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on Amazon Refurbished

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the Xiaomi activity bracelet in its latest version, with a larger full-color screen, wireless charging without removing it from the strap, is cheaper in the reconditioned ones from Amazon.

In a state of “Like new” you can buy it for only 33.60 euros. Remember to click on “See all purchase options” to see the prices.

And if you want essentially the same bracelet, but with a smaller screen, you can opt for this Xiaomi Mi Band 5 that you can buy from 19.20 euros on Amazon Refurbished.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon Refurbished

Bargain price for this 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 in midnight color because according to Amazon the product is in perfect condition, but the box is damaged. You have all the details of what it is like and what you can do in this detailed review.

This version with GPS and WiFi can be purchased for only 312.80 euros instead of the 399 euros that it costs on sale or the 429 euros that it officially costs.

MacBook Air with M1 chip

MacBook Air with M1 chip on Amazon Refurbished

Apple’s lightest and most powerful laptop is the MacBook Air with an M1 chip. Its new processor that is faster than its Intel competitors and above all consumes much less power when it requires more power.

Now this 13-inch laptop with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD costs 751.20 euros on Amazon Refurbished

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB

Samsung 970 Evo Plus on Amazon Refurbished

This Samsung NVMe SSD is one of the fastest on the market and without a doubt an SSD that will make your laptop or desktop PC go much faster. But remember that you need to have such a compatible connection on your motherboard.

Unit Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB can be purchased for only 80 euros.

480GB Kingston SSDNow A400

Kingston SSDNow A400 on Amazon Refurbished

If you want to save money on a good SSD drive for your laptop or desktop PC, Kingston SSDNow A400 480GB is listed on Amazon Refurbished. It has a speed of 500 MB / s in reading and 450 MB / s when writing data, much faster than a hard disk.

Perfect to give a second life to an old laptop and that will only cost you 34.40 euros.

Logitech MX Master

Logitech MX Master on Amazon Refurbished

Logitech MX Master it is one of the best ergonomic mice you can get. It works with battery and has Bluetooth or wireless connection by USB adapter that is usually faster and without interference.

This mouse so adored by those who use it, you can get it for just over 34.40 euros on Amazon Refurbished.

HUAWEI WiFi AX3

Huawei WiFi AX3 on Amazon Refurbished

Everyone needs a router with WiFi 6. If your operator has not offered you any and you already have a mobile, tablet or laptop with this technology that allows you to connect to the Internet much faster, this router Huawei WiFi AX3 it is one of the best options.

Now it will only cost you 29.60 euros on Amazon Refurbished.

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra in Amazon Refurbished

This robotic vacuum cleaner Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra It has the option of being a vacuum cleaner and also scrubbing in a single product.

It has a suction power of 2,100 Pa, autonomy of 120 minutes, a brush specially designed for houses with pets and an internet connection to control it from your application, Alexa or Google.

Among the reconditioned from Amazon you can find for only 101 euros.

iRobot Roomba 692

iRobot Roomba 692 on Amazon Refurbished

One of the most famous brands in robot vacuum cleaners is iRobot with its Roomba and now you can have a very cheap one. This Roomba 692 with WiFi connection is available in different qualities in the reconditioned ones from Amazon.

You can buy it from 119.20 euros although in a “very good” condition it costs 148 euros. Even so, cheaper than the 199 euros of its offer price.