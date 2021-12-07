Reuters.- Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have sued Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for $ 150 billion over allegations that the social media company failed to take action against anti-Rohingya hate speech that contributed to the violence.

A class action lawsuit filed Monday in California by the law firms Edelson PC and Fields PLLC, argues that the failures of the company in the monitoring of the content and the design of its platform contributed to the real-world violence faced by the Rohingya community.

In a coordinated action, British lawyers also submitted a notification letter to Facebook’s London office.

Facebook did not respond to a request to comment on the lawsuit. The company has said that it was “too slow to prevent disinformation and hatred” in Myanmar and that it has taken steps to crack down on abuses of the platform in the region, including banning the military on Facebook and Instagram after the coup. February 1st.

Anupam Chander, a professor at the Georgetown University Law Center, said invoking Myanmar’s law it was not “inappropriate.” But he predicted that “it is unlikely to be successful.” saying that “it would be strange if Congress had excluded actions under US law, but allowed them to proceed under foreign law.”

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State in August 2017, following a military crackdown that refugees say included mass killings and rapes. Human rights organizations documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.

Myanmar authorities say they were fighting an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.

Follow information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

In 2018, UN human rights researchers said the use of Facebook had played a key role in spreading the hate speech that fueled the violence.

A Reuters investigation from that year, cited in the complaint in the United States, found more than 1,000 examples of posts, comments and images attacking the Rohingya and other Muslims on Facebook.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed