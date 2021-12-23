If you are looking for a Appetizer or starter resultón, light and without having to light a fire, these lemons stuffed with sardine salad can be the perfect option. We like them as a festive idea for Christmas, but we also keep the recipe to recover it on hotter days, since served fresh it is most appetizing, and it admits many variations to taste.

Obviously it looks more when we cut the lemons with a little grace, forming vertices or sharp teeth, but if we are many or we do not have skill, it will be enough to cut them straight. It’s not really difficult, we just need a very sharp pointed tupo knife and don’t rush. We can always mark the lines with a mold or by drawing them on the bark before going through it.

Wash and dry the lemons and herbs very well. Cut the first in two halves, but leaving the larger lower body, practicing the cut as 2/3 of the body located vertically. Draw lines if you have skill and time with a sharp, lace-like knife. Extract most of the pulp from the lower body of the lemons, reserving a little apart, trying to don’t break them. If they are not holding upright, cut the bottom crust a little to make them level. Reserve. Drain the sardines and capers. Finely chop the chives and a handful of each herb. Chop more rudely the sardines with a handful of capers and a little lemon pulp. Mix everything with the chopped chilli (if you want a spicy point) and add the other ingredients until you get a homogeneous mixture. Read: Potatoes from Olot, the delicious recipe for potatoes stuffed with meat that will surprise you Season with a drizzle of oil and season to taste. Go testing for adjust and correct flavors to taste. Fill the lemons and top with a little crispy fried onion, more herbs and a fine lemon zest. Keep refrigerated until serving.

With what to accompany the stuffed lemons

An accompaniment to these lemons that goes very well in the appetizers or starters of a festive menu are roasted nuts with herbs and citrus, also full of Mediterranean aromas. Flavor refreshing and sailor of the sardine salad it will also combine with any snack that we like based on seafood, such as potato skewers with smoked dishes or simple cooked prawns.

