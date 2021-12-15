Lung.mx .-Last Thursday, December 9, in one of the last sessions of the year of the Chamber of Senators, the approval of the reforms to the General Law for Tobacco Control. However, the vote was delayed due to the insistence of the Political Coordination Board to prematurely conclude the discussions and thus postponed the vote that would have discussed the initiative.

This shows a biased behavior or the political insensitivity of legislators to the serious health problems associated with tobacco consumption that affect the Mexican population, for which the Mexico SaludHable Coalition urges the Chamber of Senators to approve such initiative urgently in the session on Tuesday, December 14. In doing so, it will set a historical precedent that will place Mexico as a country committed to the application of the Framework Convention for Tobacco Control of the World Health Organization.

“This legislation is highly relevant for taking care of children and adolescents from the tobacco industry’s strategies whose purpose is to convert them into its new consumers. This law, with the guarantee to have 100% smoke-free spaces, would help those who want to quit smoking and those who live with smokers and are exposed to smoke and indirect advertising of this murderous industry.”He commented, Michelangelo Toscano, founding president of Refleaccionar con Responsabilidad AC

We hope that Tuesday, December 14, will be a date that allows us to celebrate progress in favor of the country’s health and not just another ignominious display of simulation, complicity and surrender to the powerful companies that poison us with their products, he added.

DZ