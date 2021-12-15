Reflections from the confinement

Don’t let the synopsis confuse you, Bunker It is not another drama about the security crisis that our country is going through, but a dramedy that addresses problems with a humor that wanders between the acid and the absurd, very typical of the times in which we live. Or as Miguel Rodarte would say, “it’s different. It moves away from all the typical proposals that we find on the different platforms. It is the type of cry to which they cry I create the new times that must be changed”.

It also has a plot that becomes addictive due to its continuous twists and turns, but also because it is the gateway to all kinds of important reflections on family, legacy, fear, life and death. And like a good bunker, there is no escape from them.

These thoughts are born from the interaction between Vladimir and Napoleon, whose respective personalities and continuous expectation for nothing refer very directly to Vladimir and Estragon from Waiting for Godot, which is among the great masterpieces of Samuel Beckett. In this regard, director Joe Rendón confessed that this is nothing more than “a lucky coincidence. At no time did we talk about it [con los escritores], but in effect, when they stay locked up, they stay in a impasse and it is a pendulum of powers and it is what is generating the tension. They do enter into some half-philosophical debates about what for me is the center of the series: two patriarchs who represent the opposite poles of very toxic masculinities. And how these two opposites collide out of necessity, forced by the worlds that they have badly built and that have to take responsibility for the consequences of all the nonsense they have done ”.

Bruno Bichir agrees by assuring that it is not a “direct league, but certainly through our formations these worlds of absurdity haunt. It is an absurd story and carried with great commitment and seriousness. Great Becket flights. There it is in our collective unconscious, [pero] I think I rather had [Charles] Bukowski in mind ”.

The abrupt camaraderie between the central characters brings out the trust that can arise between strangers and also contrasts with the frank break that can occur with the closest family. Claudette Maillé does not consider it a lack of love, but rather “It’s part of life. It is very easy for the people with whom you have the most contact to have more problems with time because you live with those people all the time”. Bichir complements by explaining that “it has to do with the attraction of opposites. The person who resembles you the most you see yourself in the mirror and it is scary to see yourself in the mirror. The family commits us and it is easier to have the need to distance ourselves ”.

Even more curious is the identification that the series could generate after the months of confinement due to the coronavirus and that invariably led large sectors of society to question their own existence, the ephemerality of life and the uncertainty of tomorrow. Or as Rendón would say, “somehow the experience of the pandemic helped us understand the feeling of isolation and especially the neuroses that accompany it, which I think is the center of this story”.