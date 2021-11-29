

Formula 1 arrives this week for the penultimate race of the season that will take place from December 3-5 in Jeddah city on a whole new circuit. This will be the third round in the Middle East of the season, a race that will take place at night and will land with the championship to be decided. On the occasion of the arrival of the Great Circus to the Saudi Arabian circuit, Reema Juffali, the first local racing driver, has been named the official race ambassador.

Reema Juffali, 29, born in Jeddah will have the honor of being one of the first to take a test lap on the new urban track located on the shores of the Red Sea. Juffali showed his enthusiasm through a statement on his official website: “It is an incredible honor to have but been appointed as the official ambassador for the first F1 race in Saudi Arabia”. Furthermore, he hopes to inspire the further evolution of motorsport in Saudi Arabia: “I hope to inspire more of the next generation to pursue a sports career and continue with the evolution of motorsport in the country“.

In 2018, the country lifted the veto imposed on women to drive a vehicle and the Saudi pilot did not hesitate to pursue her sports career by participating in the British Formula 3 during this season. Juffali became Saudi Arabia’s first racing driver and now that she has the opportunity to drive as an ambassador in Formula 1 she declares that: “I am looking forward to participating in the activities that will take place during the race weekend and I hope my story and my career can serve as inspiration to anyone who is thinking of following their dream “enthused Juffali.