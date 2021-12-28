High concentrations of lead, barium, cadmium, copper, tin and nickel, derived from human activities in the oil industry, agriculture, tourism and overfishing, seriously contaminate the Veracruz reef system, warned the academic of the Geochemistry Laboratory from the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Iztacala of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Guillermo Horta Puga.

At the current rate of destruction, and of continuing with inaction, there is a high possibility that for 2050 this habitat disappearsemphasized the expert.

“It is the most extensive ecosystem we have in the Gulf of Mexico, it is made up of more of 50 reefs, geologically well developed. In Veracruz, it has been found under the impact of human activities practically since pre-Hispanic times“, he pointed.

The Totonacs who lived in the area, he said, made use of its resources and, although there are no written records in this regard, it is known that there were seals, manatees and crocodiles in these spaces.

Explaining the problem, the expert said: “With the construction of the city and the port of Veracruz, and the latest expansion that has been underway for five years, the impact is greater, especially added to the agricultural and industrial activities carried out on the continent, which dump waste into the basins and through the rivers they reach the coastal area”.

In addition to direct pollution to the sea, they are affected by discharges from the Jamapa, Papaloapan, Actopan and La Antigua rivers, whose influence reaches the port. “This has caused the coral cover to decrease; that is to say, of the organisms that build the reef. We have documented from 1966 to date a drop of about 40% of the coral cover,”He underlined.

There are areas of the reefs that are highly impacted because the corals were replaced by macroalgae, associated with the increase in the content of nutrients, a phenomenon called phase change, he said.

The Veracruz system has concentrations of heavy metals such as lead, coming from gasoline that was used for years. There is also barium (used in the oil activity as drilling mud) and cadmium, associated with the change in land use in the coastal plain of the state and the use of barite in oil extraction platforms in the Gulf of Mexico; in addition, copper and tin due to the paintings of the boats.

In concluding, Horta Puga highlighted that the studies they have carried out show that copper and tin are deposited in macroalgae that replace corals on reefs.

DZ