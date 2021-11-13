In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Control to the millimeter what your appliances consume and when they consume, with this plug with consumption meter and WiFi, very discounted in Amazon .

They started out as a curiosity, but the high from The invoice of light has made them a very useful tool.

You can get the Tenda Beli SP9 consumption meter plug, with a discount of almost 50%. It has a price of only 10.22 euros on Amazon. To get it, check the Coupon box just below the price, which applies an additional 20% discount. Sold and shipped by Amazon in one day.

East plug with consumption measure It has a special protection that makes it completely safe for children or pets.

Tenda plug with WiFi and consumption meter for only 10.22 euros

The consumption meter registers the electrical consumption of the appliances connected to the socket. It is very useful to know what they spend at any time of the day.

Also to discover if your appliances are high or low consumption.

As it has WiFi connection, without the need for an intermediary hub, you can control it with your mobile, both iOS and Android.

This is very useful, for example, to turn them off during peak hours, even if you are away from home, or to schedule hours of use, looking for the hours of lowest consumption.

Also has a Vacation mode, which randomly activates or deactivates lights, when you are away from home, to mislead thieves.

What’s more it is compatible with Alexa assistants and Google Assistant, Although to control them with your voice you need an Amazon Echo or Google Nest device.

It offers a 15A load and 3,800W power, so you can connect even the most powerful appliances.

