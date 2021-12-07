The thing about Xiaomi and its products is a non-stop. Although this morning we told you about the launch of its new Mi TV ES50 2022, the Asian firm has just presented its new Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 “, a real monster that comes to complete a range of televisions that already has two variants of 55 and 65 inches that we met last October.

In this case, this new model incorporates many of the specifications that we already saw in its brothers but now a larger format such as its IPS LCD panel with 4K resolution and a refresh rate that is capable of reaching 120 Hz to satisfy the most demanding users.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 “datasheet

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 “ DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 1674.3 x 348.2 x 1030 mm (stand included)

28.8 kg PANEL 75-inch IPS LCD panel

Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support RESOLUTION 3,840 x 2160 (4K UHD) NATIVE REFRESH 120Hz compatible with VRR 48-120Hz VISION ANGLE 178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V) PROCESSOR MediaTek MTK 9650 GPU Mali-G52 2EE MC1 RAM 3 GB STORAGE 32 GB OS MIUI for TV 3.0 SOUND 12.5 W + 12.5 W

Dolby Audio and DTS-HD compatible

AI support – AQ intelligent audio WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 360 remote control

2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Chromecast built-in CONNECTIONS HDMI x 3 (1 port with eARC)

USB 2.0 x 2

Composite input (AV)

CI Ethernet (LAN) slot

Optical digital audio output

3.5mm headphone jack CONSUMPTION 265 W

Voltage: 220 V ~ 50/60 Hz PRICE 698 euros to change

A frameless design is a real beast for your living room

In aesthetic terms, the new 75-inch Redmi Smart TV X 2022 has a really careful design in what stands out the most is the use of the panel with respect to the body, which reaches a figure of 97.9%, thus completing other aspects such as a classic two-legged base and connectivity that is composed of the following:





3x HDMI (1 port with eARC)

2x USB 2.0

Composite input (AV)

CI Ethernet (LAN) slot

Optical digital audio output

3.5mm headphone jack

Taking a look at its panel, we find a huge size of 75 inches already common in other products of the Chinese firm, counting this one with a 3,840 x 2160 pixel resolution (4K UHD), Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support and, as a great asset, a refresh rate up to 120 Hz which means that we can even use it to be able to play our favorite video games with the highest possible quality.

Another interesting detail is the audio system that Xiaomi has incorporated into this television, which is composed of different tweeters and dynamic drivers that provide a maximum power output of up to 25W divided into a left and right channel with 12.5W each, in addition to having compatibility with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.





Finally, since it is a smart television we have to talk about its internal hardware, which will be in charge of moving to the operating system MIUI for TV 3.0 integrated. This consists of a processor MediaTek MTK 9650 with Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU and 3 GB of RAM which, translated into Christian, will provide us with an experience quite similar to other high-end televisions offered by Xiaomi itself.

Price and availability of the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 “





As we tell you, the new Redmi Smart TV X 2022 75 “has just been presented in China and, at least for the moment, It is unknown if it will eventually reach the rest of the markets although, considering the fate of her 55 and 65-inch sisters, everything seems to indicate that she will not.

Its official price is 4999 yuan, about 698 euros to change.

