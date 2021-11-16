Android 12 it approaches gradually, with pause, but without haste. Few mobiles can already enjoy this new version in full compared to all the companies that have participated in the beta. These include the own Xiaomi and Redmi.
The exact date that the upgrade It is not yet known with certainty, as each brand has its own roadmap. What is already beginning to be seen are the mobile phones that will receive it. Today it is the turn of Redmi, a signature of which, although it has not specified exactly what the smartphones that will boast Android 12, we can get an idea based on its current version.
A somewhat extensive list
If we look at the update patterns that the Chinese company follows, there would be many devices on which this version will land. It is true that the update policy Xiaomi’s software is not entirely concrete, as it varies based on models.
Anyway, this situation could be changing, since previously the Redmi Note 8 family saw a second update arrive. If this is the new trend it would mean that Redmi Note 9 series would be ready so that in the future Android 12 would arrive.
Even so, it is almost certain that the terminals that bring Android 11 pre-installed they will receive the system update at any time. The ready The complete list of Redmi mobiles (sold in Spain) that could be updated is the following:
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
When would they arrive
As mentioned at the beginning, Xiaomi and Redmi have participated in the beta programs. However, the official deployment of the new version of the operating system usually takes a few months, although it all depends on the manufacturer.
Most likely under the circumstances, most devices will be updated during the course of the first months of 2022, since the first to do it will be those of the high range. Even so, Redmi smartphones are a great option to enjoy Android 12 given their cheap price, especially the Note 10 series, among which you can find different alternatives depending on what you need.