The exact date that the upgrade It is not yet known with certainty, as each brand has its own roadmap. What is already beginning to be seen are the mobile phones that will receive it. Today it is the turn of Redmi, a signature of which, although it has not specified exactly what the smartphones that will boast Android 12, we can get an idea based on its current version.

A somewhat extensive list

If we look at the update patterns that the Chinese company follows, there would be many devices on which this version will land. It is true that the update policy Xiaomi’s software is not entirely concrete, as it varies based on models.

Anyway, this situation could be changing, since previously the Redmi Note 8 family saw a second update arrive. If this is the new trend it would mean that Redmi Note 9 series would be ready so that in the future Android 12 would arrive.