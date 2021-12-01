Although the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + were presented in China, Xiaomi’s plans for the Global market seem to be quite different. An example of this has been the Redmi Note 11T that we saw debut yesterday and the Redmi Note 11S about which we want to talk to you today.

Apparently, as we can read through XIAOMIUI, Xiaomi is preparing a Redmi Note 11S for the Global market, a device that would come with a MediaTek processor and a high-resolution camera.

Possible features and price of the Redmi Note 11S

According to these first leaks, the Redmi Note 11S will have a MediaTek processor, probably one of the last Dimensity 7000 or Dimensity 9000. Also, this screen would probably be a AMOLED capable of reaching 90Hz.

Beyond that, there is talk that the Redmi Note 11S camera could be made up of a 108MP main sensor hand in hand with Samsung, an 8MP wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens and secondary camera.

As for price, This Redmi Note 11S could be released for about 229 or 249 euros, being the first months of 2022 in which we would see the debut of this terminal and other Global members of the Redmi Note 11 Series.

