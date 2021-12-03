In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is a very cheap mobile that has good technical characteristics perfect for day to day.

If you are looking for a cheap mobile because you do not have a high budget, or you simply want to save money with a mobile that behaves well on a daily basis, this Redmi Note 10S is a mid-range mobile with a very tempting price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S It is a mobile for the masses and now in a version with 64 GB of storage It will only cost you 199 euros.

The perfect mid-range mobile for those who want to save: 6.43-inch screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at a very low price.

It is a very adjusted price for what it usually costs. In other stores such as Amazon you can find it at about 224 euros with free and fast shipping costs if you are a Prime member.

In other stores such as MediaMarkt, even with the special discount in the cart, it goes to 254 euros the 128GB version.

All these stores offer totally free shipping from Spain. In AliExpress Plaza They deliver it to you in 5 days and without extra costs. In addition, as it is sold in Spain, it has all the European guarantees.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

It is not a bad price for a mobile that has a 6.4-inch Full HD + screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6 GB of RAM, a 64 megapixel main camera and 13 megapixels for selfies.

It is a mobile with great autonomy thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and it even comes with a 33 W fast charge to be able to recharge it anywhere in a very short time. It even has NFC to make mobile payments, a detail that is increasingly useful.

It is a cheap mobile and that has done well in our analysis, where it stood out for its screen, design, general performance and autonomy.