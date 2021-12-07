In August of this year, Xiaomi surprised everyone with the Global launch of the new Redmi 2K Display 27 “, a fairly solvent monitor that stood out above all for offering a high resolution panel with a fairly contained price.

Well, the Asian firm has decided to launch the new Redmi Monitor 27 Pro, a monitor with similar specifications but that comes with an even cheaper price to meet the needs of those users who are looking for a screen of good quality and features without the need to spend too much, although, yes, for the moment it will only be available in the Chinese market.

Redmi Monitor 27 Pro datasheet

REDMI MONITOR 27 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 613.3 x 193.4 x 512.4 mm

5.2kg PANEL 27 ” IPS LCD with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440p)

100% sRGB

TÜV Low Blue Light and SGS Low Blue Light certification RESOLUTION 2K (2560×1440 px) REFRESH FREQUENCY 75Hz CONTRAST 1,000,000: 1 BRIGHTNESS 300 nits RESPONSE TIME 6 ms CONNECTIVITY DisplayPort 1.2 x1, HDMI 1.4 x1 and 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Base with rotation up to 90 °

Manual panel lift PRICE 222 euros to change

90 ° rotation and a high-quality 2K panel





If we start talking about the design of this new Redmi Monitor 27 Pro, we see how Xiaomi has not been too complicated, since we find an aesthetic quite similar to other products of the company. In it we find some relatively compact front frames, a lower base with the possibility of being able to rotate up to 90 ° for vertical placement and very discreet physical connectivity:

1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x HDMI 1.4

3.5 mm jack socket

Regarding the panel, we have a diagonal of 27 inches and IPS technology with 2K resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), in addition to other interesting specifications such as its refresh rate of up to 75 Hz, response time of 6 ms, and even TÜV Low Blue Light and SGS Low Blue Light certification, both aimed at reducing eye fatigue produced by the product with a long-term use.





As for the rest of the specifications that we can highlight, we find a relatively low weight of 5.2 kilograms, a 1,000,000: 1 contrast of its panel and finally, a maximum brightness of 300 nits far removed from other higher-end options, but which will be enough for use at home without too much inconvenience.

Price and availability of the Redmi Monitor 27 Pro





As we tell you, the new Redmi Monitor 27 Pro has been presented for the moment only in China, so it is unknown whether or not it will finally reach the Global market or not. Its official price is set at 1,599 yuan, about 222 euros to change, having as a launch offer the possibility of acquiring it for only 194 euros at the exchange, a fantastic price taking into account everything that this equipment offers us.