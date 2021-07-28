, so it seems they will be the two new members that close the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Series, incorporating some really interesting features according to the latest details that come from China.

According to these first rumors, the Redmi K40 Ultra will debut shortly in China, incorporating among its features a AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate plus a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

There will also be a Redmi K40G

But beware, there is not everything. As we can read in media such as Gizmochina, The Redmi K40 Ultra will have two variants; one of them with the MediaTek processor that we mentioned earlier and another, probably called Redmi K40G, equipped with the latest from Qualcomm.

Apparently, this supposed Redmi K40G would bring with it the Snapdragon 870, also combined with a battery of 4,000mAh with fast charging of 67W, 12GB of RAM and internal storage that would be offered in up to 256GB.

In short, two new members that we will probably see debut shortly and that also, at least one of them will do so in the Global market either as a Xiaomi, Redmi device or as usual, under the POCO brand.

