After the end of the deployment of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, MIUI 13 is getting closer and closer. Lu Weibing, one of the most important executives of Xiaomi, continues to comment that the new update will be ready by the end of the year. Now, he has also commented on the reason why lXiaomi mobiles compatible with the 5G network have a higher consumption Of battery.

MIUI 13 closer and closer

The Xiaomi executive has commented “MIUI 12.5 is here, can MIUI 1x be far behind?” what does that mean big changes are coming with MIUI 13. Specifically, a revolution in the interface is expected, beyond all the functionalities that Android 12 offers.

A few days ago, Xiaomi itself released a statement in which they explained what were the MIUI sections and the connections that consumed the most energy.

Now, Weibing has commented that Despite the fact that GPS is not found in this report, it is also ranked as other of the connectivities with the highest consumption. To this connection is also added that many of the applications that we use on a day-to-day basis do not manage resources well. The screen brightness and AMOLED displays are also partly to blame due to the “Always On Display”.

These reasons are aggravated by the 5GBecause until the network is fully deployed, all devices that support this technology will consume more resources.

