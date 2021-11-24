Xiaomi seems to have new plans for its entry range. In addition to the Redmi 10 that we all already know, two new models have already been seen through the MIUI code, in the case of the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C.

This is how they have let us know since XIAOMIUI, where they also detail the first characteristics of these devices that will undoubtedly have a good reception thanks to a price that is expected not to exceed 100 euros.

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C, so are some of its features

As we can see in the following image, both devices will have a MediaTek processor inside. Something quite common on the part of Xiaomi, especially now with the great shortage of chips that is being experienced.

What’s more, The Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C will have the same 50MP sensor that we could already see in the Redmi 10, incorporating two more cameras: a sensor 8MP wide angle (probably SONY) and a 2MP macro type lens hand in hand with OMNIVISION.

Beyond that everything remains a mystery, although according to rumors the design of these Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be very similar to that of the Redmi 10, except for some other detail, focused especially on the finish of its materials.

As for price, it would not be surprising if the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C debuted for around 100-120 euros. A fairly affordable price for the majority that would make them the most important option to have for those who do not want to spend too much money.