Converted into an icon by the Madrid shield next to the figure of the bear, the arbutus It is however a edible fruit with a long Mediterranean tradition nowadays little known whose virtues are worth rescuing. With an appearance that is a bit reminiscent of more exotic fruits, this kind of berry stains fields, forests and mountains with its colors when it ripens, joining the seasonal products that the cold seasons give us.

At first glance you can confuse with lychee, with wild strawberries or with certain fruits of American Clusiáceas plants, also called strawberry trees in some countries such as Colombia. The Spanish precisely began to call the fruits of the tree Rheedia madrunno as ‘strawberry trees’ because of the similar aspect they share in their rough surface and rounded shape, but they are species of different families.

What is the strawberry tree

Madroño is the name given to both the plant and its fruit. It is a kind of oversized bush It can grow into a thin tree, reaching a maximum height of about six or seven meters. Its scientific name is Arbutus unedo and belongs to the genus Arbutus of the ericaceae family, which groups trees and woody shrubs of different sizes.

The arbutus tree or shrub has a not very thick trunk with the bark of brown to reddish tones, slightly scaled, from which branches of gray and greenish tones sprout. From EvergreenThese are elongated, lanceolate, with a smoothly serrated edge and a bright green color on the upper part. They may be a bit reminiscent of the freshest bay leaf, but sawn, turning redder towards the end of fall.

It begins to bloom at the end of the summer with some very particular flowers of great beauty, which grow in groups of bunches of panicles shaped like a bluebells, with tones that go from white to pale green, passing through yellowish and reddish tones.

Its fruit, the strawberry tree that interests us gastronomically, grows globularly, reaching a diameter that can range from 6-7 mm to 2-3 cm. It is thus shaped like a small berry, with a tuberculated body and covered with an outer surface. grainy, rough.

As it matures, it turns from a pale color to orange and finally deep red, thus staining the branches with color and attracting the birds and other animals that wait for it to fall to the ground.

Inside it is a soft fruit, sweet, juicy, fleshy, with tiny angular seeds of brown tones that do not cause discomfort when eaten due to their size.

Distribution and cultivation

The strawberry tree is native to the Mediterranean regions and it is widely extended by practically all the countries that are distributed around this sea, both European and African, reaching some areas of Asia. It is very present in the Iberian Peninsula, southern France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia or Syria. It is also common in inland and northern regions of France, as well as certain areas of Great Britain and Ireland.

It is rather a wild plant that grows naturally in soils of all kinds, appreciating more the proximity of rivers and humid areas, slopes, mountains and mixed forests, being common in holm oaks, oak groves and beech forests. It can develop without problems in soils with good drainage and constant humidity, relatively well resistant to frost and an altitude of up to 1300-1400 m.

Due to its ease of growth, evergreen and annual flowering with beautiful flowers and fruits, it is also a very popular plant in gardens, parks and orchards with use. ornamental. It is also used as a crop to take advantage of its flowers in uses beekeepers and the making of honey.

It should be mentioned that it was artificially introduced in the Canary Islands, where it is considered a Invasive species that has come to endanger the native flora of the island.

Strawberry properties

A peculiar characteristic of the strawberry tree is that its fruits can contain up to a 0.5% alcohol due to the fermentation of its sugars when they are very ripe, so its excessive consumption in large quantities should be avoided, and special precaution with children should be taken. However, today it is rare to consume raw fermented strawberry trees in one sitting.

As a fruit, it is a food with practically no fat, with a moderate caloric content, very rich in carbohydrates, the sugars naturally present when ripening that give it its characteristic sweet flavor. It is rich in vitamins and stands out for the presence of anthocyanins, flavonoids with antioxidant capacity and cardioprotective effect.

How to use the strawberry tree in the kitchen

Difficult to find in large supermarkets, it is more common to find freshly picked strawberry trees when it is their season, from late autumn to winter months, in markets, food markets and farmers markets, especially in more rural areas or also specialized fruit and vegetable stores.

Some shops get them to order, and it is possible to find them frozen, more in a market focused on wholesale or professional use, usually in the liquor and canning sector. The simplest, in any case, is your wild collection directly from the shrub or tree, in appropriate places where it is allowed.

They can be consumed as is naturally, although it is usual to taste the inner pulp and discard the rough outer rind, which is less pleasant when raw. It is a fruit most appreciated once cooked, as if it were a cherry or a wild berry, it is very rich in pectin.

With strawberry trees they are made canned in syrup, compotes, jams, jellies, syrups and liqueurs, and it is also ideal for preparing meat sauces, vinegars and vinaigrettes, chutneys or accompaniments to cheeses, nuts and patés. Of course, it can be experimented and used in combination with other fruits such as berries, for example in a sponge cake or fruit tarts.

Photos | iStock – Unsplash – Pixabay – Wikimmedia Commons – Armando Reques – Merche Lazaro – Martin Cooper

