redesign Gohan and Goten with a more modern style and you are going to love it

Goku’s children have lost prominence over the years.

With the entry of the new year, not only do we get 365 days full of goals and objectives to fulfill, but also this year is planned as one in which Dragon Ball will receive a new movie, baptized as Dragon Ball Super SUPER HERO, a tape that will be released next April and of which the first details about its plot are already known.

In this way, the new film seems that not only I would give a leading role to Gohan, a flagship character in Dragon Ball Z and that with the passage of time and the arcs of the plot has seen its role reduced to minimal appearances, but could also show the teenage versions of Goten and Trunks, this being something highly demanded and requested by fans of the series.

Gohan and Goten have fallen into oblivion in the new Dragon Ball Super series

That said, it should be noted that the three mentioned characters have suffered this loss of prominence, especially Goten and Trunks who with the excuse of age have been relegated to comic and minor roles. Nevertheless, fans don’t forget about them, thus giving rise to the fact that we have recently been able to see a new art that brings the sons of Goku with a renewed look, as you can see below:

Without varying too much in their original aspects, this drawing uploaded to Reddit by the user Seven Signs Art shows us the two brothers with a design updated to modern times that, in addition, would denote not only an increase in their age, but also in their Musculature, the latter being more obvious in Goten, who would have arms worthy of his father at that age.

All this being said, It will be necessary to see if these two Saiyans return to what they were, since, despite the fact that Gohan regained his mystical status in the Power saga, his participation in the arcs of Broly, Granola and Molo has been rather scarce or null. For his part, about Goten we only have curiosities from the fans, such as a tattoo that represents well his fusion with Trunks.

