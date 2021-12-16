Reddit prepares to go public and some predict the death of the largest forum on the network

Reddit, the platform that has more than 50 million interacting subscribers (most anonymous) is in the process of going public in the United States.

It was confirmed this Thursday, December 16, by the company itself founded in San Francisco in 2005.

Although an estimated price of the shares has not been released, it can be calculated that the firm could reach 10 billion dollars in valuation from the last rounds of financing in which it entered among private investors.

However, the presentation of the papers before the SEC of the United States has not been welcomed by many of its users, who assure that it will be “the end of Reddit” as it is known until now.

“It’s the death of Reddit. Censorship and publicity in exchange for profits for shareholders. The American style, ”says one of the comments with the most reactions to the tweet in which the official Reddit account announced the news.

“Hopefully you don’t change and become a new Facebook,” says another of the most relevant comments.

What Reddit is looking for with its IPO

But Reddit’s decision is no accident. What the company is looking for is to take advantage of its great moment.

Its valuation rises exponentially: 3 billion in January 2019, 6 billion in January 2020 and, now, the 10 billion dollars mentioned.

A good responsibility for the success of Reddit in recent months is linked, precisely, with the Stock Market and prices.

In early 2021, when thousands of participants in a Wall Street investment brainstorming forum came up with a joint strategy that staggered large mutual funds that specialize in the so-called “short sale.”

Just to demonstrate how the market can be manipulated, they bought shares in near-bankrupt companies, such as the game company GameStop and the AMC theater chain, at the same time, driving up their value and creating a big headache for the “wolves.” of Wall Street ”.

The complaints and fears about the arrival on the Reddit Stock Exchange are based on the fact that the discussion forum rose to fame as a haven for freedom of expression online, something that, they understand, would be affected by the need to align the operation to the rules of the market.

Reddit says it has yet to determine how many shares it will sell and in what price range.

The founders of Reddit have always said that the spirit of “anything goes” was never their business idea and that the “haven for free speech” came about by accident.

In recent months, the company has begun a more active monitoring process on the forums with the idea of ​​laying the foundation for a profitable advertising business.