Reddit has released a waiting list for the upcoming site-wide expansion of its Ethereum-based “Community Points” token rewards programas well as a dedicated website.

The social media platform, which relies on upvotes that users’ karma scores earn, first dabbled in cryptocurrency token rewards in December 2019., when it launched Ethereum-based token rewards called “Donuts” on the r / Ethtrader subreddit.

In May 2020, the platform expanded the rewards program to the r / Cryptocurrency subreddit with “Moons”, yar / FortniteBR with “Bricks” on an Ethereum testnet.

Now, the program will be deployed as an optional feature for the platform-wide subreddits. Like karma, Redditors will be able to earn Community Points by contributing to a subreddit., like creating and uploading valuable content, or volunteering to moderate the community.

While the points are still in their beta phase, Reddit has “strongly advised to exercise caution”. Selling, exchanging or trading the points is against the rules of the site.

Reddit stated: “This type of behavior is very risky as long as the points are in a testnet– Points may be lost or may not be migrated to the main Ethereum network. “

The Community Points program is currently running on Rinkeby’s testnet version of the Ethereum blockchain, and has plans to migrate to the Ethereum mainnet using the Arbitrum layer 2 scaling solution.

Despite Reddit’s warnings, the owners of the rewards of the test tokens have been able to come up with a convoluted plan to exchange the tokens for fiat money.

Once the reward system is moved to the mainnet, it is likely that the tokens can be traded, held, or traded on cryptocurrency trading platforms. like any other ERC-20 token.

Both users and mods can sign up for the waiting list and request that the Community Points feature be added to their subreddit. once the beta program goes live.

Each subreddit that participates in the program will be able to create “Special Memberships”, which users will be able to acquire with their points.. These memberships unlock features like animated badges, GIFs, and emojis.

The program will also introduce a “weighted survey” feature, which will give more voice to users with more Community Points. and therefore be active contributors to the subreddit.

The new website explains: “Community Points are a measure of reputation in your community. On the subreddit, are displayed next to usernames, so the biggest contributors stand out from the crowd “.

The tokens will be stored on-chain in your personal “Vault”, where you can view, send and use your community points within the Reddit application.. Since the dots are on the blockchain, users can take their “reputation” and incorporate it anywhere on the internet.

Reddit held a “Scaling Bake-Off” contest to choose an Ethereum scaling solution for the program in August 2020. Arbitrum was selected as the best option in July 2021.

Reddit has yet to provide a schedule for the project. The social media platform is also working on creating an NFT market.

