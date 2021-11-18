Disney has published a new trailer in Spanish of Red, the next original film from Pixar Animation Studios. Its protagonist will be Mei lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang. Mei is a slightly weird but confident 13-year-old girl, although she is torn between being the obedient daughter that her mother wants me to be, submitting to the chaos of adolescence.

Red is run by Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for his short film Bao. The film will narrate how Mei’s protective and slightly demanding mother never leaves her, which will end in an undesirable situation for the almost adolescent. Everything indicates that Red will explore the changes in the adolescent stage, constantly showing changes in the body and varying emotions.

In the Red trailer you can hear the song It’s Gonna Be Me of the NYSNC group. However, Pixar wanted to create an original boyband called 4Town composed of Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and FINNEAS. The boys will cause the fan phenomenon in Mei and her friends. In addition, it has also been revealed that FINNEAS will compose up to three unreleased songs with the singer Billie eilish for the film.

Red will become the first Pixar film released only in theaters since the outbreak of the pandemic. After Onward, which ended up on Disney + after a premiere surrounded by chaos, the company settled for seeing Soul and Luca on the streaming platform imminently in its premieres. Luckily, in the year 2022 it will enjoy two exclusive theatrical releases: on the one hand there will be Red, and on the other Lightyear, the prequel film to Toy Story with Chris Evans giving voice to the mythical toy.