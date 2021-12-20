Great news for the entire PUBG MOBILE gaming community is that the beloved mobile gaming battle royale video game presents us with the exciting React: Survival mode, inspired by the popular Red Light / Green Light children’s game.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, you will find it available through Arcade Mode, React: Survival challenges players to survive the gaze of the Evil Rabbit. In addition to this new mode, the long-awaited Avalanche X-Suit is here, available to players from December 24.

Best of all, in the new React: Survival game mode, players must reach the finish line before time runs out, but they can only move when the Evil Rabbit’s back is turned and the music is on. dreaming.

If you move, even one step, when the music has already stopped and the Evil Rabbit is watching, you will be eliminated. Patient players, who have taken their time and learned the patterns of the Evil Rabbit, will be able to finish and claim their freedom.

PUBG MOBILE also adds more winter wonderland with a new X-Suit Avalanche, with icy effects that will grab everyone’s attention. Available to players beginning December 24, the costume will accompany some Easter Eggs on Spawn Island.