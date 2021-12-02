The imminent arrival of European recovery funds for the digitization of SMEs is causing operators to focus on this segment. Last week, it was Telefónica that launched Movistar Fusión Digital SMEs and today the MásMóvil Group has launched Virgin telco Negocios.

Now, to complement Red Infinity Smart, Vodafone has just announced Red Infinity Lite, a simplified and “non-packaged” communications solution. aimed at companies with between 5 and 9 employees. With it, SMEs can choose between three rates with unlimited voice and data lines, two fiber speeds and different business tools.

From 82 euros per month with five lines

What Vodafone proposes to SMEs with Red Infinity Lite is the possibility of contracting only what they need, without having to purchase a package. And for this, it offers you three rates with unlimited voice and data lines (2.6 Mbps, 10 Mbps or Full speed) and a fiber connection with two speed options, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps.

In addition, it offers a set of business solutions related to digital marketing, remote support or security, as well as different collaborative tools in the cloud such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, among others.

Vodafone Red Infinity Lite has a starting price of 82 euros for five lines (VAT not included). If you contract only fiber, there is an online launch promotion with a 35% discount, so that, for 12 months, both the 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps fiber have a price of 29.25 euros per month (after that, they go up at 45 and 55 euros per month, respectively).

The operator insists that this new solution is intended for small businesses, while for the larger ones (from 10 to 99 employees), it maintains Red Infinity Smart, its current proposal for SMEs that require greater flexibility and more value-added digital services.

More information | Vodafone