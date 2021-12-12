The best freestylers in the world will compete for the title of International champion. The most important freestyle event in the world Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos International Final 2021 It is celebrated today, Saturday, December 11, in Viña del Mar, Chile.
PAIRINGS
Round of 16
ACZINO beat P8
JAIR WONG beat BASEK after an aftershock
STICK beat KLAN after an aftershock
RAPDER beat ALFREDOZKI
SKONE defeated LIRICAL EXODUS after a reply
REVERSE beat HAMMER
MARITHEA beat SKIPER
GAZIR beat RC
Quarter finals
ACZINO VS. JAIR WONG
STICK VS. RAPDER
SKONE VS. REVERSE
MARITHEA VS. GAZIR
FOLLOW THE EVENT LIVE
PREVIOUS
Did you know…? Red Bull Batalla, originally known as Red Bull Batalla de Los Gallos or BDLG, is an annual freestyle competition that began in 2005 in which representatives from Spanish-speaking countries participate.
[ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS] A Peruvian man Jair wong he won the tournament and took the last place in the international final of Red Bull Batalla. There will be two Peruvians in the fight, since as national champion he arrives Stick.
The ‘rooster’ left a powerful message after being crowned in the Plazas Tournament. “I want them to know something and see it in the countries of each one of them. All of us have come here through the square down the street, we have earned an opportunity that we have been denied for a long time. Many of us here are very undervalued, left behind in our countries. Look at the great event that has come out (…) so, support the talent more ”.
SCHEDULE OF THE RED BULL INTERNATIONAL FINAL
The event will start at 9:00 pm in Chile, which means that in Peru the start will be at 7:00 pm Know the schedules in other countries:
Peru: 7:00 pm
Cuba: 7:00 pm
Panama: 7:00 pm
Chile: 9:00 pm
Brazil: 9:00 pm
Mexico: 7:00 pm
Spain: 3:00 am (Sunday, December 12)
Ecuador: 7:00 pm
Colombia: 7:00 pm
Argentina: 9:00 pm
Paraguay: 9:00 pm
Bolivia: 8:00 pm
Dominican Republic: 8:00 pm
Venezuela: 8:00 pm
Puerto Rico: 8:00 pm
United States (Florida): 7:00 pm
SEE RED BULL INTERNATIONAL FINAL BATTLE LIVE
All freestyle fans in Latin America will be able to follow the broadcast live and direct through the official Red Bull platforms. Know all the details and links to see the international competition.
There are 3 platforms that will handle the live broadcasts:
– Red Bull International Final Battle 2021 – Red Bull TV YouTube
– Red Bull International Final Battle 2021 – Official website
– Red Bull International Final Battle 2021 – Red Bull Battle Android App | Red Bull Battle iOS App
If you are in Peru, you can tune in Movistar Sports (3 and 714 from Movistar) as it will broadcast the event.
WHO ARE THE JUDGES OF THE INTERNATIONAL FINAL?
– Fox (Peru)
– Invert (Spain)
– Blazzt (Chile)
– Valles T (Colombia)
– Cacha (Argentina)
WHO ARE THE HOSTS OF RED BULL BATALLA INTERNACIONAL?
– Queen Mary
– Cayu
– SEO 2
CONFIRMED PARTICIPANTS
Red Bull Batalla presented on its official website all the participants who will be present at the great event. For Peru, Stick and Jair Wong will be the representatives in the freestyle duels. They will not have it easy since in the last finals no Peruvian representative passed the first round. The last one was Jota, international runner-up in 2016. While Mexico is the country with the most presence in this meeting. See the full list:
Mexico | Rapder
Mexico | Aczino
Mexico | Skiper
Mexico | RC
Spain | Skone
Spain | Gazir
Uruguay | Hammer
Costa Rica | Q8
Chile | Basek
Colombia | Marithea
United States | Reverse
Peru | Stick
Peru | Jair wong
Dominican Republic | Lirical Exodus
Argentina | Klan
Ecuador | Alfredozki
WHO IS THE BEST FREESTYLER IN THE WORLD?
According to Red Bull’s analysis, Mau el Aczino he is considered like the best freestyler in the world. In 2008, at the age of 17, he qualified for the first time for the Red Bull National in Mexico. From there, the Mexican swept the competitions in which he participated both individually and in pairs.
Aczino signed a contract with Universal Music Mexico and launched his career as a solo artist. Following this, he posted the video of his live performance ‘Don’t try it at home’. “From then on, his career is already part of history. A free student, he sought his great moment in the International Final that was held in Mexico in 2017. It was there that he defeated the almighty Arkano in the semifinals ”, explain.
KEEP READING:
Batalla de los Gallos: these are the qualifiers for the 2021 International Final
Batalla de los Gallos: After eight attempts in a national final, Klan prevailed as the new champion
The Batalla de los Gallos is back, the most important freestyle competition in the Spanish-speaking world