Red Bull Batalla: the 2021 international champion will be announced today

The best freestylers in the world will compete for the title of International champion. The most important freestyle event in the world Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos International Final 2021 It is celebrated today, Saturday, December 11, in Viña del Mar, Chile.

PAIRINGS

Round of 16

ACZINO beat P8

JAIR WONG beat BASEK after an aftershock

STICK beat KLAN after an aftershock

RAPDER beat ALFREDOZKI

SKONE defeated LIRICAL EXODUS after a reply

REVERSE beat HAMMER

MARITHEA beat SKIPER

GAZIR beat RC

Quarter finals

ACZINO VS. JAIR WONG

STICK VS. RAPDER

SKONE VS. REVERSE

MARITHEA VS. GAZIR

FOLLOW THE EVENT LIVE

PREVIOUS

Did you know…? Red Bull Batalla, originally known as Red Bull Batalla de Los Gallos or BDLG, is an annual freestyle competition that began in 2005 in which representatives from Spanish-speaking countries participate.

[ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS] A Peruvian man Jair wong he won the tournament and took the last place in the international final of Red Bull Batalla. There will be two Peruvians in the fight, since as national champion he arrives Stick.

The ‘rooster’ left a powerful message after being crowned in the Plazas Tournament. “I want them to know something and see it in the countries of each one of them. All of us have come here through the square down the street, we have earned an opportunity that we have been denied for a long time. Many of us here are very undervalued, left behind in our countries. Look at the great event that has come out (…) so, support the talent more ”.

SCHEDULE OF THE RED BULL INTERNATIONAL FINAL

The event will start at 9:00 pm in Chile, which means that in Peru the start will be at 7:00 pm Know the schedules in other countries:

Peru: 7:00 pm

Cuba: 7:00 pm

Panama: 7:00 pm

Chile: 9:00 pm

Brazil: 9:00 pm

Mexico: 7:00 pm

Spain: 3:00 am (Sunday, December 12)

Ecuador: 7:00 pm

Colombia: 7:00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 pm

Paraguay: 9:00 pm

Bolivia: 8:00 pm

Dominican Republic: 8:00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8:00 pm

United States (Florida): 7:00 pm

SEE RED BULL INTERNATIONAL FINAL BATTLE LIVE

All freestyle fans in Latin America will be able to follow the broadcast live and direct through the official Red Bull platforms. Know all the details and links to see the international competition.

There are 3 platforms that will handle the live broadcasts:

– Red Bull International Final Battle 2021 – Red Bull TV YouTube

– Red Bull International Final Battle 2021 – Official website

– Red Bull International Final Battle 2021 – Red Bull Battle Android App | Red Bull Battle iOS App

If you are in Peru, you can tune in Movistar Sports (3 and 714 from Movistar) as it will broadcast the event.

WHO ARE THE JUDGES OF THE INTERNATIONAL FINAL?

– Fox (Peru)

– Invert (Spain)

– Blazzt (Chile)

– Valles T (Colombia)

– Cacha (Argentina)

WHO ARE THE HOSTS OF RED BULL BATALLA INTERNACIONAL?

– Queen Mary

– Cayu

– SEO 2

CONFIRMED PARTICIPANTS

Red Bull Batalla presented on its official website all the participants who will be present at the great event. For Peru, Stick and Jair Wong will be the representatives in the freestyle duels. They will not have it easy since in the last finals no Peruvian representative passed the first round. The last one was Jota, international runner-up in 2016. While Mexico is the country with the most presence in this meeting. See the full list:

Mexico | Rapder

Mexico | Aczino

Mexico | Skiper

Mexico | RC

Spain | Skone

Spain | Gazir

Uruguay | Hammer

Costa Rica | Q8

Chile | Basek

Colombia | Marithea

United States | Reverse

Peru | Stick

Peru | Jair wong

Dominican Republic | Lirical Exodus

Argentina | Klan

Ecuador | Alfredozki

The Mexican Aczino was proclaimed champion in the Grand Final of the Freestyle Master Series (FMS) (Infobae)

WHO IS THE BEST FREESTYLER IN THE WORLD?

According to Red Bull’s analysis, Mau el Aczino he is considered like the best freestyler in the world. In 2008, at the age of 17, he qualified for the first time for the Red Bull National in Mexico. From there, the Mexican swept the competitions in which he participated both individually and in pairs.

Aczino signed a contract with Universal Music Mexico and launched his career as a solo artist. Following this, he posted the video of his live performance ‘Don’t try it at home’. “From then on, his career is already part of history. A free student, he sought his great moment in the International Final that was held in Mexico in 2017. It was there that he defeated the almighty Arkano in the semifinals ”, explain.

