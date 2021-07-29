Important week for Red Bull Racing, which is due today to appeal against the suspension of Lewis Hamilton from Silverstone and tomorrow will carry out the final test of the Honda engine of the Dutchman damaged in the accident.

The verbal and sporting dispute between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes has reached the offices as a result of the sanction imposed on Lewis hamilton after the accident with Max Verstappen at Silverstone.

And it is that the 10 seconds imposed by the sports commissioners seemed insufficient to Red bull, who has appealed the decision and seeks a greater sanction for the British rider.

“We will see how they judge it, but we will provide a slightly different view”

Today, Thursday, the case hearing will be held, in which Helmut Marko states that new evidence of Lewis Hamilton’s infringement will be seen. “These new facts will be presented on Thursday and we hope they will lead to a reassessment, as we continue to think that the sanction was too light for Hamilton. Our totally different opinion will be demonstrated by the pictures. We are going to provide new evidence, but I cannot reveal anything for now », says the Austrian.

«A sanction that would have prevented him from winning the race would have been appropriate. We hope that you will be sanctioned with a drive through or to be suspended for the next race. Of course, that is in the hands of the commissioners and we are happy that they have reopened the case. We will see how they judge it, but we will provide a slightly different view, ”emphasizes the Red Bull advisor.

The Honda engine, viable

Another issue derived from the accident is the state of the Honda engine, which after the strong blow suffered by Max verstappen it could have been rendered useless, putting the World Cup leader in a delicate situation.

For now, Honda has confirmed that the engine seems reusable, so Verstappen will use it to complete the first day of practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

“Thank goodness the engine can be used again,” Helmut Marko pointed out. «If there are no more difficulties or technical problems, we can finish the season with the three engines allowed and Max will not incur a grid penalty in the remaining races.

And it is that in the intense dispute for the World Cup between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes, any detail will be vital.