A clash between Charles Leclerc and Checo Pérez have left out the Mexican, making a tendency to Net Bull in social networks; users show their support.

The market sports It has demonstrated its importance in the world of entertainment, achieving that hundreds of brands manage to generate millionaire income by showing their efforts to remain in this industry, choosing to use the image of athletes, create sponsorships, among other marketing strategies; among one of the events of this type that has managed to attract the attention of millions of fans and brands, is auto racing. In accordance with Statista and his study on viewers of the Formula 1 Over the years, during 2020 this racing category managed to register 433 million viewers around the world, achieving millions of fans of all ages who support different teams and their favorite drivers from their native country.

Checo Pérez is the current bet to represent Mexico in the most important international motor racing competition in the world, the Formula 1, so the Mexicans continue competition after competition each lap that the pilot makes, hoping that he will win the podium once again together with the team of Net Bull.

It has been almost a year since the Mexican driver Checo Pérez finds himself racing with Red Bull, showing positive results in general, causing more and more people to support the Mexican and his performance in this sport.

During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Checo Pérez of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari they had a slight crash during lap 15, which was enough to knock the Mexican out of this race of the F1; Given this, users on social networks have shown their support for the pilot, making it a trend with different messages.

🥺 Abandonment of the race for Checo Pérez after the blow from behind Mazepin’s car. The Mexican driver is out of the points in Saudi Arabia and the outlook for him in the Drivers ‘Championship and for Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship is complicated with 1 GP from the end. pic.twitter.com/mZNvKCMwEM – Leon Lecanda (@Leonlec) December 5, 2021

😔❌CHECO AND HIS THOUGHTS Sergio Pérez and his Red Bull are out of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​after a touch on the restart from Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) … This would take him away from the possibility of fighting for third place in drivers …# F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/6y0Wlw68pl – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 5, 2021

The definition of the championship @ F1 can be remembered for this race. Chaos on the track and in the race direction.

The main injured Czech and perhaps @redbullracing for lost points. #SaudiArabianGP @SChecoPerez 😔 pic.twitter.com/oTg3GNF0U3 – Javier Trejo Garay (@trejogaray) December 5, 2021

Even though that him Mexican driver was out of the race, the results did not end badly for the team Net Bull, since they managed to stay on the podium:

1st place – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2nd place – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

However, in the general table Sergio Perez is in fourth position, representing a battle between the top overall places where Mercedes and Red bull they are the protagonists.

Social networks continue to show their support for the Mexican, making the name of Sergio “Checo” Pérez and Red Bull be a trend every time he runs a race, enhancing his image, at least in Mexican trends.

Related Notes: