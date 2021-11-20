The Red Bull Basement will take place in Turkey from December 13-15 and the project by two Argentine students is among the finalists. Know the details here!

Red Bull Basement is a global program that brings together entrepreneurial students from any area of ​​study from 44 countries to create projects that will have a positive impact on the world. This event will take place in Turkey from December 13-15 and Matías Nieto and Juan Cruz Amuchástegui, two students from Cordoba, managed to reach the final with a very striking idea … they created an electric motorcycle to help the firefighters.

grandson and Amuchástegui, that make up the team EORaptor, study industrial design at the Faculty of Architecture, Urbanism and Design of the National University of Córdoba. The idea that led them to be part of the 44 selected It consists in developing an electric motorcycle that facilitates mobility for firefighters on trails where other vehicles cannot circulate.

“If we rethink mobility through an agile and safe vehicle, we will reduce the time it takes to reach the fire, improving the performance of the team in the fire attack to achieve control and early suppression of the fire”, they explain grandson and Amuchástegui.

In this edition of Red Bull Basement young people from 44 countries and projects address topics such as environmental impact, mind and body, clean water, education, empowerment, energy and smart cities. As a way to indicate which technology ideas could solve the most pressing challenges, the public had the opportunity to “cheer” on those ideas that they would like to see come to life.

The juries that evaluated the candidate initiatives in Argentina They were Yago Lange (former Olympic athlete, director of Parley Argentina), Sebastián Buffo Sempé (co-founder of Le Wagon Latin America) and Horacio Cuervo (Strategic Alliances and Growth at Le Wagon). In reaching their decision, they carefully considered the criteria for feasibility, creativity and impact, as well as public support.

Currently, the finalist team is in the stage of Development. That is, they are taking their idea to real life. This can be done thanks to various resources offered by Red bull as mentoring programs and a network of entrepreneurs, visionaries, innovators and opinion leaders from around the world.

The international final will take place from December 13-15 in Istanbul, Turkey. There, the Argentine team will have the opportunity to establish business relationships and network with access to some of the world’s most visionary thought leaders, and present their idea to an international jury. If you want to know a little more about the Red Bull Basement and the finalist team from Argentina, you can enter the official page of the contest. There, you will be able to see the ideas of the 44 finalists and learn a little more about each team.

