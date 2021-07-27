After more than a week, Red Bull Racing has finally decided to appeal the decision made by the stewards at Silverstone, when they sanctioned Lewis Hamilton with 10 seconds after his collision with Max Verstappen, considering it insufficient.

The FIA has officially announced that it admits the appeal officially made by Red Bull Racing in relation to the 10 seconds imposed on Lewis Hamilton after the collision that the seven-time champion suffered with Max Verstappen.

This accident caused the Dutch pilot to suffer a severe accident and leave the Great Britain Grand Prixwhile Lewis Hamilton ended up winning the race and cut his deficit in the overall drivers’ standings by 25 points.

Red bull considers that the 10-second penalty was insufficient and a stop & go It would be more in line with what happened, which is why it has decided to file a claim that will be dealt with on Thursday, July 29 at 16:00 CEST, one day before the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit.

This situation comes after a series of public disagreements between Red Bull and Mercedes, which are played for the world titles of the 2021 season after seven consecutive seasons of dominance by the German brand.