Netflix goes on and on and in addition to Christmas bets for this weekend presents its most expensive movie to date, about 200 million dollars. Red alert is a classic action comedy starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds.

It has gone through theaters and has already landed on the platform as a full-blown blockbuster in which there is no lack of a star-studded cast, an interesting story and a lot of humor, not forgetting action scenes and a trip around the world in the that we will even get to Valencia .

Gal Gadot, the reason to see Red alert on Netflix this weekend

It all starts when Interpol issues a red alert, the highest warrant for the world’s most wanted criminals, and John Hartley of the FBI starts working on the case. His quest leads him to a red complex, a hoax, and an unexpected collaboration with art thief Nolan Booth to hunt down the Bishop, the planet’s most wanted art thief.

The classic game of cat and mouse in which Gal Gadot is the best of this hollywood threesome full of stars. They, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, have charisma and function on screen as in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw , where they agreed, although she is the best of the three.





Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber ( The skyscraper ), this film is, in his own words, a tribute for those who have been inspired by tapes they love as The Thomas Crown Affair, Ocean’s eleven or Risky lies: “I wanted to put all of that into a movie and put a great bond on it. This is my love letter to a couple of different genres that I like. “









Don’t expect to see the best show of your life or the best Netflix action movie, but rather a popcorn blockbuster to spend two hours with, which entertains and makes us laugh, something that in these times, is not at all bad.

Photos | Red Alert (Netflix)