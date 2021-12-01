‘Red alert’ is now officially the most watched Netflix movie during its premiere. Already last week he was on the verge of snatching the first position from ‘A ciegas’, which has maintained that honor for almost three years, and now the film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot It has already achieved it, at least according to the data provided by the platform itself.

They already think about the continuation

During the week of November 22-28, ‘Red Alert’ added 50.65 million hours played, thus reaching a total of 328.80 million in just 17 days when the record so far was set at 282.02 million in 28 days. Obviously, Netflix is ​​already thinking of a sequel, as confirmed Rawson Marshall Thurber, director and scriptwriter of the first installment:

I’m not working on the script for the sequel, but I have been thinking about what I would do in a sequel and I don’t want to tell it ahead of time, but yes, we have had those conversations with Netflix.

It was sung that Netflix was going to want to turn ‘Red Alert’ into a great franchise. After all, it was his most expensive film to date and its outcome left the door open to tell more adventures of the characters played by Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot.

Is now a mere matter of time and money that ‘Red alert 2’ Get ahead, as every guest is sure to want to earn even more, which could skyrocket costs to new heights. For my part, I would ask them to dedicate a little more care to the script – and I would not complain if they change director – because the first installment had little to offer beyond the charisma of its protagonists …