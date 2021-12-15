In the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) there have been some of the biggest changes and unexpected plot twists. In this final arc, we will see Reiner, the owner of the Armored Titan., who has become a character loved by the fan base who has even decided to recreate one of his iconic scenes in 3D animation:

Lewivfx posted in Reddit one of the best animations of Shingeki no kyojin (Attack on Titan) where we see how our warrior from Marley’s army reaches an enemy nation. Although, instead of putting him in the place of the fearsome infiltrated enemy that we met in the first seasons of the anime, here we see him as a great ally.

While in the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) this attack was animated by the MAPPA studio, here we see the work of LEWIVFX that has demonstrated all the power of Reiner in a cinematic version that will not disappoint any fan. Something surprising about this work is that it managed to capture the internal conflict that this character has, after having fought for years under the orders of Marley’s army, he seems to have developed a type of post-traumatic stress.

The great work they have done for this animation of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) has led the Reddit fan community of this franchise to speculate on a possible launch of an FPS video game, from first person shooter, set in this incredible world of titans and hunters.

In fact, this would not be so far from the reality of this franchise, given that in the wars that the Marley Empire has with the rest of the world, we see how they have to face gunfire against these huge titans like Reiner from Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan). Maybe, hopefully, we can watch a video game like Dragon Ball: The Breakers that allows us to take the place of an ordinary human who has to face one of the iconic villains of the franchise such as Cell or Buu.

Where to see Shingeki no Kyojin in Spanish?

Although, if before the expected end of this saga in which we will see Reiner go into action, you prefer to relive Attack on Titans (Shingeki no Kyojin) in Latin Spanish, you can do so through Funimation Latin America. Thanks to Aniplex, the official dubbing of this series is available for people with a premium account. According to their fans, this has been one of the best projects this company has ever had..

In fact, the last chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) that have been aired, did so under the mode of simuldubIn other words, its version dubbed into Latin Spanish and its version with subtitles are broadcast almost at the same time. This same modality could be maintained in the second half that is about to start in January 2022.

In Spain, you can read the Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga that is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. In addition, the Spanish version of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is available at Crunchyroll, although not with dubbing as it is in Funimation.

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas in the manga, so it would come as no surprise if its protagonists and antagonists come up with upcoming illustrations, animations, or fan-art projects.

Although, we will have to wait a little longer to see characters like Reiner in action in this new season that will premiere in January 2022, which may surprise more than one person in the fan community.. Let’s remember that this controversial end of the franchise has been in the eye of the hurricane for many months after Hajime Isayama, its creator, changed the general character of its protagonists to be able to share his main theme of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) .

