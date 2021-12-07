The Minecraft community once again shows their enormous imagination.

Minecraft is a title that, despite having been with us for a decade does not lose steam when it comes to its community, being also a title that it is updated over time, the update being recent that adds new animals among other elements under the title of Wild Project.

However, far from wanting to talk about what the developers themselves add, the center of attention has been taken by his players, who have accustomed us to making authentic masterpieces when recreating different scenarios. And under this premise, Minecraft’s last great work has some contradiction, since despite being a cubic world have managed to bring a character and a video game so round how is pac-man.

A Pac-man level recreation of the 80s arcade machines

At this point the famous Bandai Namco character needs no introduction, as It is one of the great icons of the video game industry, which, in addition, has been present today both in its own games and as guest games in numerous projects, being his participation as a playable character in Super Smash Bros the best known.

Be that as it may, Pac-man has now made the leap to Minecraft despite not hitting due to its physiognomy, in form of recreation of its famous arcade level, which consists of that classic blue maze with a black background that has been scaled in Mojang’s game, as you can see below:

In this way, Minecraft users they once again show great imagination (and free time) to make these authentic masterpieces, which Has not skimped on details of the classic level where we have handled Pac-Man since 1980.

On the other hand, it must be said that this recreation of Pac-man in Minecarft isn’t the only one we’ve had recently, since just a few days ago we could see how Wheat Town from Pokémon Gold and Silver was recreated in Mojang’s game, being this one of the most complete cities of the second generation games as it is the logistics center of the Johto region.

For the rest, it only remains to see with what new recreations Minecraft will surprise us in the future, since Despite having been on the market for more than ten years, the title is far from saying goodbye.

