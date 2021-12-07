What AirTag are proving during their short time on the market be really useful for their main function: finding things. From purses to stolen cars, to bicycles, like today’s story. Of course, there are also those who are using AirTags to do evil.

This new story is told by the user of Reddit Fuki_jama, which counts as in just a few minutes he was able to recover his stolen bike thanks to the help of the police.

“This happened to me last night.

My bike was stolen from my yard. I found out it was only 10 minutes ago (I have a homekit camera so I saw the thief steal it). I called the police and explained that I have an AirTag on my bike and can track its location. The police went to the scene, but couldn’t find anything.

I told them that if I could go there, I could pinpoint the exact location. I went with the police to the place and used the nearby function and found the AirTag quickly. I could even hear it sound when I used the play sound function.

The police opened the garage and there was my bike with other bikes that were probably stolen as well. They arrested the man who lived there and I got my bike back.

I was already a big fan of AirTags, but getting my bike back thanks to them is the best!

I recommend everyone to get one for bikes or cars.“

Of course, for how little they cost, AirTags are proven to be really useful. The key to this Apple device is that it uses the Search Network, so any Apple device that passes near it when in lost mode can send its location to the owner. A very ingenious idea that can help you recover your lost objects, or as in this case stolen.

