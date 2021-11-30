One of the functions losses during the development of Windows 11 is the option of drag and drop on the taskbar. This function consisted to be able to drag files into programs that were not open, simply dragging the file to the taskbar icon. This function existed since Windows 7, but during Windows 11 development the option is no longer available.

Microsoft has promised that they will bring back the option in future updates, but in the meantime they have arisen different options to retrieve the option. One of them is to restore the ancient task bar Windows 10, but it is something that is not worth it. But a little developer has made a small tool that recovers the lost option, without having to apply the aforementioned.

Why is this feature lost in Windows 11?

Many outlets have reported that Microsoft removed this feature for unknown reasons, but that in the future they will integrate it again by popular request. But really This is not like this, since Microsoft at no time intended remove this function (among others) from the taskbar. All of this has a little story.

As you might expect, the new taskbar It is not so “new.” It is the taskbar of Windows 10X, a Microsoft operating system based on Windows Core OS who suffered his cancellation in early 2021 in favor of Windows 11. The Windows team wanted modernize the look of Windows in record time and opted for re-use part of the development of shell Windows 10X.

So this is where the trouble: Windows 10X taskbar lacked of quite a few options customization since the release version was only intended for education and Business. One of them is the ability to drag and drop, between many other And due to the short development time, they have only had time to modernize the layout of Windows 10X components and integrate them in the current version of Windows without adding the missing characteristics.

As Microsoft has said, it is to be assumed that in the next upgrade of characteristics re-integrate This function. But while we wait for that to happen, we teach you to install a small tool what will we do to avoid delays in our workflow.

How to install and configure this tool

Unlike other methods that require more complexity and / or affecting functionalities Windows, this tool is summarized in a simple executable. We will have to download it through this link and keep it in a safe place where we will not accidentally delete it.

This program requires the latest version of Microsoft Visual C ++ Redistributable to be able to function. If you do not have this dependency, you can download it from this link.

We will simply have to run it, and ready. The tool will start working in background, and is scheduled to run every time we turn on our team. How have we been able to test the tool? it works, although a delay compared to the native option we had in Windows 10.

Although the tool works correctly, it should be noted that there are some limitations. One of them is that we will not be able to anchor programs to the taskbar by means of the gesture, and we must do it manually right clicking and looking for the option Pin to taskbar.